Fujifilm GFX Eterna is a whole lot of camera – you won't believe the sensor size

Quick Summary Fujifilm has announced details of its next camera – and it's not what you'd expect. The GFX Eterna is the first ever cinematography camera from the brand.

It's been a busy time for Fujifilm. Clearly showing no intent to slow down, the brand has been popping out some of the best cameras across a range of categories all year.

In 2024 alone we've seen the launch of the ever-popular Fujifilm X100VI, the Fujifilm X-T50, the Fujifilm GFX100S – complete with its gargantuan sensor – and the recent content creator-focused Fujifilm X-M5.

Yet all of those cameras pale in comparison to the latest device the brand has shown off. Currently under development, the Fujifilm GFX Eterna is the first ever filmmaking camera from the brand.

So, what does that entail? Well, lets kick off with the sensor which is a whopping 102MP CMOS unit. That's said to be approximately 1.7 times larger than a full frame 35mm sensor, and is a positively gargantuan prospect.

That's paired with the high-speed X-Processor 5, which is the latest technology from those GFX series cameras – it's the one used in the GFX100S mentioned above, for example.

It also looks quite different to other models in the range. That's in keeping with cinematography cameras from other brands, but just worth noting – this is more of a square chassis.

The front facing image showcases the lens mount – this will use the G mount lenses – with a large recording button in the lower corner. Other notable appointments include a dial and a locking mechanism for the lens mount.

It's worth noting that the brand are planning a lens to go with this, too. A 32-90mm power zoom is in the works, as well as a G to PL mount adapter for using other popular lenses.

It's a significant development for the brand. You'd have forgiven the team at Fujifilm for resting on their laurels given the popularity of the X100 series. For many manufacturers, sales of those models alone would be significant to just put your feet up and enjoy the ride.

Fuji don't seem to work in that way, though. Having used their medium format sensors before, I can honestly say that the resolution on offer is some of the best I've ever experienced, which makes this new camera a really compelling product.