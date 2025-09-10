Roberts Reva could be the retro radio with Bluetooth you’ve been waiting for

Quick Summary Roberts' new DAB/FM Radio and Bluetooth speaker promises big sound from its relatively small wooden cabinet. It's well suited to kitchens, bedrooms and home offices, and is priced just under £200 in the UK.

Roberts has launched a new retro-styled DAB+, FM and Bluetooth radio, which it claims its its most luxurious to date.

The Roberts Reva continues the brand's winning approach of combining old-school style with distinctly modern digital tech.

It's an unusual-looking thing with slightly angled sides that make it look like a truncated triangle, and it comes in three finishes – Black Leatherette, Pastel Cream Leatherette and Cherry Wood.

I reckon the cherry one is the prettiest, but all three are great looking. Each is 270mm wide, 165mm high and 140mm deep, with a weight of 2.2kg.

In addition to the Cherry Wood option here, you can also choose black or cream leatherette finishes.

Roberts Reva DAB+/FM/Bluetooth radio: key features and pricing

That shaped cabinet isn't just about looking distinctive. It's made of wood and acoustically tuned to make the most of the two speakers – a 3.5-inch woofer and a 1.5-inch tweeter.

It also features a rear-firing bass enclosure, unusual in a device of this size, to deliver "rich lows".

Total power output is 15W RMS, which means it's more than loud enough for your kitchen, studio flat or bedroom, and you can adjust the EQ to suit your space or preferences.

The DAB, DAB+ and FM radio features 40 presets – 20 for DAB and another 20 for FM – with one-touch recall of saved favourites. You can stream to the Reva via its Bluetooth 5.2 module, which supports the standard SBC and AAC codecs, and the LCD display shows what's playing.

There's also a 3.5mm aux input for wired sound sources, a headphone out and a USB-C that you can use to charge your headphones or smartphone.

As you'd expect from a Roberts radio you get the usual alarm functions, including adjustable sleep timers and dual alarms for weekdays/weekends with a snooze function.

The UK price is £199 and you can order now from Roberts directly. It'll be available from retailers including John Lewis from 22 September 2025.