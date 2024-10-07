Your Android phone just got a hidden free anti-theft update

This should keep your data safe if your phone is stolen

Android phone users now have a range of security features on their devices.

Those should add some peace of mind in the event of having your phone stolen.

In the modern age, most of us rely on our phones for a lot. Gone are the days when these devices were just a mobile replacement for your landline. These days, they can act as our computer, wallet, camera and more, all in one device.

While that's very convenient, it can also pose potential problems for security. That's something which Android phone users are now getting a helping hand with.

Back at Google I/O, the brand announced a suite of new features which would help to keep your data secure in the event of having your device stolen. That's just arrived on the operating system, allowing users to enjoy better security.

First up, we have a feature called Theft Detection Lock. That works by using the sensors and connections within the device, to determine if it has been stolen. If that's detected, the device will automatically lock to prevent access to your personal data.

Next, we have Offline Device Lock. That triggers when a device is stolen, and someone turns off the internet in an attempt to disable location tracking.

Last but not least, there's a new Remote Lock feature. That sees users head to android.com/lock once a device has been stolen. Users will be required to provide their number, and answer a security question. That can be done from another trusted device, allowing users to act in a proactive manner.

The features had been under testing in the Brazilian market this summer. Those are now rolling out across a wider range of markets.

That's a brilliant upgrade for users. As mentioned above, there's an awful lot of sensitive data stored on our phones these days. That could make any theft a tough ordeal.

These provisions offer a little added peace of mind for users, and should help to squash some of those concerns in the event of a theft.

