Samsung wants to turn the Z Flip phone into a Nintendo DS

Samsung has been dabbling with gaming concepts for years, including accessories for its S series phones and, more recently, a foldable handheld prototype that could make a Switch-style device more pocketable.

However, the latter isn't the only way gamers could benefit from its folding devices. A recently found patent shows a clever accessory that can seemingly transform a Z Flip phones.

While some are reporting that the patent reveals another foldable gaming handheld, it is my belief that it is for the controller only. The device shown in diagrams is attached to one of Samsung's existing flip phones.

Consider the patent is labelled "remote controller", that makes more sense to me. It also looks more like a Razer Kishi, Backbone One, or GameSir G8+, in that it seemingly attaches to either side of a device rather than contains its own screen.

Samsung flip phone game controller patent

(Image credit: Samsung / WIPO)

It that's the case, it could be revolutionary for those who own a Z Flip phone and love a bit of retro gaming. It effectively turns your handset into a Nintendo DS.

There are very few retro gaming handhelds that can play DS games the way they were intended. Most can run DS games, but dual-screen gameplay is tricky to get right – especially when the lower half needs to be touch-enabled.

The very recently introduced Magicx Zero 40 manages it by having an elongated vertical screen with the bottom being capacitive. But it still sports a flat form factor, so is somewhat cumbersome in comparison with an actual clamshell.

That's why I'd love to see this Samsung concept enter production. It adds another string to the Z Flip's bow, especially with the rise in popularity of classic game emulation on Android.

But, as with all patents, it could just as easily remain filed in a drawer (or on the WIPO website) for eternity. Time will tell.

