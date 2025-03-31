Samsung wants to turn the Z Flip phone into a Nintendo DS
A patent discovery shows an interesting accessory for the Z Flip foldable
Quick Summary
A Samsung patent has been discovered that shows a game controller for a flip-style foldable.
Could the manufacturer be planning to offer an accessory for gaming on its Z Flip phones.
Samsung has been dabbling with gaming concepts for years, including accessories for its S series phones and, more recently, a foldable handheld prototype that could make a Switch-style device more pocketable.
However, the latter isn't the only way gamers could benefit from its folding devices. A recently found patent shows a clever accessory that can seemingly transform a Z Flip phones.
While some are reporting that the patent reveals another foldable gaming handheld, it is my belief that it is for the controller only. The device shown in diagrams is attached to one of Samsung's existing flip phones.
Consider the patent is labelled "remote controller", that makes more sense to me. It also looks more like a Razer Kishi, Backbone One, or GameSir G8+, in that it seemingly attaches to either side of a device rather than contains its own screen.
It that's the case, it could be revolutionary for those who own a Z Flip phone and love a bit of retro gaming. It effectively turns your handset into a Nintendo DS.
There are very few retro gaming handhelds that can play DS games the way they were intended. Most can run DS games, but dual-screen gameplay is tricky to get right – especially when the lower half needs to be touch-enabled.
The very recently introduced Magicx Zero 40 manages it by having an elongated vertical screen with the bottom being capacitive. But it still sports a flat form factor, so is somewhat cumbersome in comparison with an actual clamshell.
That's why I'd love to see this Samsung concept enter production. It adds another string to the Z Flip's bow, especially with the rise in popularity of classic game emulation on Android.
But, as with all patents, it could just as easily remain filed in a drawer (or on the WIPO website) for eternity. Time will tell.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
