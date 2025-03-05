Samsung imagines the future of handheld gaming, and it's a big step up from Nintendo Switch 2
The future of handheld gaming could be foldable
Quick Summary
Samsung Flex Gaming is a concept handheld that can fold in the middle for better portability.
However, while it was shown during MWC, it's just a tech demo for now.
Handhelds have become a massive thing in the world of gaming of late. Not only has the Nintendo Switch broken all manner of records, with the Switch 2 to follow this year, the likes of the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go have set the standard for portable PC play.
Then there's a huge market for retro handhelds too, with Ayaneo, Anbernic, AYN and Retroid leading the way with interesting and innovative new ways to play the classics (I've pre-ordered the AYN Odin 2 Portal myself).
That's a whole lot of travel-friendly shenanigans right there.
However, it looks like we can still be surprised with new devices in the future. Samsung, for example, publicly demonstrated its Flex Gaming concept during MWC in Barcelona this week, and if it does come to fruition one day, we could be seeing another form factor join the fray.
Using its own foldable OLED technology, the Flex Gaming device is just Samsung's proof of concept for now, but I like the way it has cleverly incorporated a display similar to that found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with an innovative method of storing the thumbsticks when closed.
And while it looks like the D-Pad and buttons are missing, just look at the circles under and over the sticks on either side – they seemingly double as direction and action buttons too.
Sadly, Samsung itself isn't currently expecting to make a finished device itself. T3 was told on its stand that the Flex Gaming concept was to demo a form factor that other manufacturers could make with its display technology,
Still, there are plenty of makers out there – I've mentioned a few above – that will likely be interested. So we might just see a foldable Switch 2-rival in the future.
Let's hope so.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
