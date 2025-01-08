Samsung teases that a surprise, extra S25 could launch at Galaxy Unpacked this month

Quick Summary There's speculation that Samsung's invite for Galaxy Unpacked teases a fourth, mystery device. Rumours of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim have been around for some time, and it could make its debut at Unpacked.

Samsung has officially announced the date of Galaxy Unpacked – it’s going to take place on 22 January 2025 – and see the unveiling of the new Galaxy S25 family of phones. But is there something else hiding in the tease, like the hint of a fourth device?

When I shared the news about Galaxy Unpacked, I highlighted that four device corners were pushed together to form a star shape that’s become the defacto symbol for AI, and widely used across Samsung services. However, the fact that there are four sides to that shape could hint at an additional, mystery device being launched.

We know that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but could it be that Samsung will also take the opportunity to give us some more information about the Galaxy S25 Slim that has been rumoured.

And, looking more closely at the video, it could be that those bezels shown are all different.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim?

First of all, we don’t know if this rumoured device will be called the Galaxy S25 Slim, or have some other catchy name. It first surfaced in 2024, with details coming out of Korea suggesting that Samsung would introduce a slimmer model to compete with a rumoured redesign for the iPhone 17.

The suggestion is that the Galaxy S25 Slim would be introduced – and if it’s well received, then it will be the design that moves forward for the Galaxy S26.

Little else has been said about the device, but a post on X from reliable source Ice Universe in late November 2024 added some credence to rumours, suggesting that Samsung wanted the S25 Slim to have a better camera than the Galaxy S25. That would position it slightly higher, rather than cutting it back to achieve a slimmer design.

The difference between Samsung Galaxy Slim and iPhone Slim models is that Samsung wants to make the camera stronger, stronger than S25, and more similar to the idea of vivo X200 Pro mini, not just thin and light.November 23, 2024

Beyond that, it’s been suggested that the S25 Slim could be between 6-6.9mm thick, and it could have a screen measuring 6.7-inches on the diagonal, but that’s about as much as we’ve heard.

I would caution this rumour, however. We’ve seen leaks and dummy units for the other Galaxy S models that are expected to launch and if the Slim was ready for production, that would surely have leaked too. That also raises the question of whether Samsung would launch new phones while teasing something people can’t get yet – because it would instantly kill demand for the new devices.

On this one, I think we’ll have to wait and see what happens at Galaxy Unpacked.

