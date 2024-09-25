Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-orders start early, before it's even launched

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been listed for pre-order on Samsung.com in the US. The listing has been removed, but it confirmed the price and specs of the forthcoming phone.

Samsung is on the verge of announcing a new smartphone the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The FE (Fan Edition) is a stripped-down phone, usually offering much the same experience as the flagship device, but with a few compromises to bring the price down.

Now we know what that price is too, thanks to an early pre-order listing.

The listing appeared on Samsung.com in the US, but was quickly taken down once Samsung realised the mistake. That didn't stop WinFuture capturing the details, so we have confirmation of what to expect on launch day.

Starting with the prices, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will cost $649.99 in the US and is expected to be €749.99 in Europe. For the UK we don't have a price, but the S23 FE was priced at £599 and it looks like there's a slight drift upwards, so I wouldn't be surprised if it launched at £629.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the previous phone, so likely to be more of a competitor for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus – and that explains the hike in the price.

The phone will be powered by the Exynos 2400e, rather than Snapdragon. It's not uncommon for Samsung to use its own hardware in this cheaper device and again, it's a move that helps keep the price down. There will be 128 and 256GB options, with 8GB RAM.

Moving to the camera, there's going to be a main 50-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and finally an 8-megapixel telephoto, offering 3x optical zoom. This is a step down from the regular Galaxy S24 models especially with a different sensor for the telephoto – although it's likely that the main camera is the same as the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

Elsewhere I'd expect to see much the same experience as Samsung's other Galaxy S devices, including access to Galaxy AI features.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE be available?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE release date hasn't been confirmed, but it's expected to become available on 3 October according to this leak.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was unusual, because it was announced on 4 October last year alongside the Galaxy Tab S9, but then didn't launch in the UK until 8 December. Across the pond, it went on sale in the US on 26 October, so it's difficult to nail down exactly when this phone will arrive.

Whenever this new Samsung phone arrives, it's going to be within the next couple of weeks if these leaks are anything to go by.