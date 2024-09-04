Here's the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the flesh – launch imminent

Quick Summary Samsung's latest phone just appeared on a certification site, complete with a grainy image. It's the Galaxy S24 FE, and it looks like it'll hit the market sooner rather than later.

Samsung's next big phone release just leaked in a pretty detailed way thanks to the database of the Wireless Power Consortium.

The Consortium is an authority in charge of safe and certifiable wireless charging standards, and tests devices before they release to make sure that they meet certain standards. It's clearly just conducted those tests for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, as a new listing on its database shows the phone.

There's no ambiguity here, either – the phone's name is included as its model designation, and there's even a grainy photo of the handset. It might be so low-resolution that you could easily mistake it for a normal Galaxy S24 at a glance, but at least we know that it's real.

The actual concrete bit of information in the listing is that the cheapest phone in the S24 family will support 15W wireless charging, which is nothing particularly surprising and matches the main Galaxy S24 – as pointed out by 91mobiles (which spotted the listing in the first place).

We can see a few key details of the S24 FE's design here too, even with the pixels accounted for. It'll have a punch-hole selfie camera and what look like impressively slim bezels, along with a triple camera unit on the back.

Indeed, it really does look similar to a standard Galaxy S24, although its price should undercut that handset when it hits the market fairly soon. The FE versions of its phones that Samsung has been making for the last few years are generally a way to get a lot of the upgrades from the newest generation without paying quite as much for them, after all.

Recent reports have indicated that we can expect the Galaxy S24 FE to hit markets before Halloween this year, giving Samsung a window in the next two months. So, keep your eyes peeled – another certification listing means the phone could appear in the earlier weeks of that period.