The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch date may have just been leaked

Quick Summary A new report in trade site ET News says the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will launch in October 2024. However, the previous SE also launched in October but didn't reach Europe until early 2024.

We know the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch date is imminent: the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S24 accidentally appeared in Samsung's official support pages and its specifications have leaked online. And now we know how imminent it is: it's launching before Halloween.

That's according to a new report from trade site ET News, which says that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S24 FE in October 2024, with the Galaxy A16 launching shortly afterwards in December.

What we don't know yet is whether history will repeat. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rolled out in phases, so while it launched in October 2023 it wasn't available in Europe until early 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: what you need to know

The FE is a no-frills version of the Samsung Galaxy S, and that means a slightly lower spec – typically around the camera setup – and slightly less premium materials. So the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have the same 50MP sensor as the Galaxy S24 but to have a lower spec front camera and telephoto camera than the flagship phone.

The upgrades we're expecting to see this year are a significantly better processor in the form of the Samsung Exynos 2400 (the current FE has the 2200), which is both faster and more energy efficient, and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,900 nits of peak brightness – significantly larger than the 6.2-inch display of the standard S24. The Exynos processor is likely to be in UK and EU models; as yet we don't know if Samsung is using the same processor worldwide or if it'll go with Snapdragon for US customers.

We’re expecting the FE to have a 4,565mAh battery with support for wireless, reverse wireless and 25W fast charging.

When we reviewed the current Galaxy S23 FE, we gave it four out of five stars: the battery life wasn't brilliant and the telephoto camera was limited. So far it looks like both of those areas will be similar in the 2024 phone, so the most important detail may well turn out to be the price.