OnePlus Open 2 could add two key new features to compete for the foldable crown

Quick Summary
There could be a new foldable phone king in town very soon.
The OnePlus Open 2 already sounded like a killer device, and two new feature rumours suggest it could be better still.
At the very cutting edge of technological innovation, you'll find the wonderful world of foldable phones. Quickly ascending from a pipe dream to reality and into the mainstream consciousness, these handy devices are all the rage.
Gone are the days when the only mainstream option was a Samsung phone. These days, you'll find just about every brand with something to offer, from powerhouses like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to record-breakers like the Honor Magic V3.
Another highly anticipated player in that space is the OnePlus Open 2. Following on from the original OnePlus Open handset – which was already pretty darn good – this device sounds like a total knockout. We've already heard rumours about an even slimmer chassis than the Honor, and now another pair of features have been leaked.
Those come from Digital Chat Station on Weibo – a renowned leaker with a great profile for unveiling key specs ahead of time. The post speaks about the Oppo Find N5 handset, though we're expecting that to effectively just be the China-only rebadge of the OnePlus device.
According to the post, the device will include IPX8 waterproofing and wireless charging. Those are both new to the handset, alongside other features like a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a redesigned camera and a massive battery.
All of that sounds like an absolute treat. IPX8 water resistance is a neat feature, which should make it easier to use the device without fear of damage. The wireless charging is also a great addition. Hopefully, that's the Qi2 standard which is cropping up in a wide array of handset rumours at the moment.
Similar to Apple's MagSafe, that would offer wireless charging, but could also open the door to an array of different accessories. iPhones use MagSafe for everything from cases to wallets, which is a really neat add on.
