OnePlus Open 2 tipped to be the thinnest foldable when it launches

Quick Summary Latest rumours suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 could be a record breaking device. It stands to be the slimmest foldable phone on the market, beating the Honor Magic V3.

In the world of foldable phones, there is one record which matters more than any other. The thinness of your design is paramount, with manufacturers vying to make their handset as svelte as possible.

We're just about to roll into IFA 2024. That's a large trade show, and is also where the current record holder – the Honor Magic V3 – is expected to see its global launch.

But that handset may not have long to enjoy its time atop the podium. That's because the OnePlus Open 2 could be set to break that record when it launches.

That news comes from respected insider, Digital Chat Station. Their information concerns the Oppo Find N5, though we're expecting that to be mostly the same as the OnePlus Open 2, just focused on different markets.

In the report, we learn that the Open 2 is set to be much slimmer than its predecessor – the OnePlus Open. That handset was widely regarded as the top pick for foldable phones, even edging out more established competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While an exact measurement isn't given, it is said to be 9-point-something millimetres thick when closed. Given that the Magic V3 sits 9.2mm thick when closed, it's going to have to be pretty darn small to beat it.

Regardless, it's a fantastic step. Foldable phones are still somewhat scapegoated for being on the chunky side. That's certainly not been my experience though. I've been making use of the older Honor Magic V2 as part of a year-long test, but even that is a respectably slim design.

That's markedly different to the Samsung phones, which remain significantly thicker. Seeing more and more manufacturers opt for slimmer designs is a welcome change for the industry though – and I, for one, can't wait to get my hands on the OnePlus to see how it feels in use.