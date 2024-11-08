OnePlus is increasing available storage space in a creative way

Quick Summary OnePlus appears to have reworked the storage requirements of its operating system. That should give users more space to play with for files and photos.

These days, there's a good chance you're using your phone for just about everything. Gone are the days when you'd simply use them to make a call on the move – in 2024, these devices cover everything from your camera to your wallet in one convenient package.

That does come at a cost, though. See, having everything in once place can seriously eat up your onboard storage. That's a nuisance anyway, but can be a disaster if your device can't have its storage upgraded down the line – like the iPhone.

Now, one Android phone manufacturer has come up with a quirky solution to remedy this. OnePlus appears to have reduced the capacity required for its operating system.

That sees an additional 5GB available for users. According to the report on Android Police, Oxygen OS 15 – the operating system in question – optimises how the storage it requires gets allocated to ensure additional resources for users.

In essence, that reduces the amount of space the operating system can use. That could prove to be a problem, though you'd assume it's been stress-tested somewhat.

The philosophy appears to be to make the operating system leaner, by removing unnecessary software and optimising what's left. That does leave some questions over the future – after all, new features and functions will often require some additional space. But it's a good start.

It's also worth noting that the data in question for the report concerns a Chinese version of the OnePlus 13 handset. While we'd assume something similar would be present on a global version, too, there's no guarantee of that being the case just yet. However, reports suggest that handset could be here as soon as next month, so we shouldn't have too long to wait.

Overall, it feels like a decent upgrade for users seeking something more from their built-in storage.