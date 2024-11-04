OnePlus 13 now available with awesome specs, but you won't be able to buy it... yet

Quick Summary OnePlus has announced its latest flagship smartphone in China, in the form of the OnePlus 13. The device isn't available globally yet, but there are some impressive specs and a lovely design to look forward to.

OnePlus has announced its latest flagship smartphone in the OnePlus 13, but there's just one small catch – the phone has only been announced in China so far.

Still, we know that it will get a global launch soon (although the date is yet to be determined), and the fact that it has been launched in China already gives us an idea on what to expect.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Based on the OnePlus China website, the OnePlus 13 will come in three colour options – White Dew Dawn, Obsidian Secret Realm and Blues Hour. We won't lie, some of those names sound a little out there so there's a chance there's an element of "lost in translation" there. What you need to know is that there are white, blue and a black variants, while the blue appears to have a leather effect with the design similar to the OnePlus 12 overall.

Powering the OnePlus 13 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 "Extreme Edition Mobile Platform" according to the translation, but we know this to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm announced ins October.

The chipset has been paired up with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of storage, so there's no question of the potential power under this smartphone's hood.

The display is 6.82-inches with a 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. This makes it one of the brightest smartphone displays out there.

Adding to its already impressive specs is a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main cam, 50-megapixel telephoto, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide. It's also tuned with Hasselblad, like the OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find X8. The front camera is 32-megapixels for high resolution selfies, with 4K video recording too. The rears are capable of shooting up to 8K video.

There's a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery on board and wired charging speeds up to 100W, with wireless charging speeds up to 50W.

As we mentioned at the beginning, you can't get your hands on the OnePlus 13 yet unless you're in China, but the OnePlus 12 started at £849 so don't expect it to be cheaper than that.