Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro – here's what to expect when they launch globally

Quick Summary Oppo has launched the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in China. The new phones are Dimensity 9400 powered with some interesting camera features. Oppo has confirmed that it will launch the Find X8 globally, but hasn't revealed when.

Oppo promised a return to global markets for the Find X – its flagship phone – but the phone has now launched officially in China. That gives us a early look at what to expect, with the company revealing the specs for the Oppo Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro.

Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, using the latest challenger to Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite hardware that's just been announced. Rumour has suggested that there could be a Snapdragon-powered Find X8 Ultra in the future, but we'll wait for confirmation on that.

Aside from the shared processor – which should give both models top-tier performance – these phones have a similar design, but are different in most other areas. The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a 6.78-inch display with a 2780 x 1264 pixel resolution, while the smaller Find X8 has a 6.59-inch display with 2760 x 1256 pixels.

Both displays are OLED and will offer up to 120Hz refresh rates, while also claiming a 4500 nits peak brightness, although it's said that you'll get 1200 nits in normal usage.

The camera on the back is slightly different too: the Oppo Find X8 Pro has a quad camera system comprised of four 50-megapixel cameras while the regular Find X8 has a trio of 50MP cameras, but these cameras aren't all the same.

The ultrawide and portrait cameras are the same, but the main camera is slightly different with the Find X8 Pro offering a f/1.6 lens compared to the f/1.8 on the Find X8, so we suspect that it's pitched as a higher quality lens. The other big difference between the two camera systems is that the Find X8 Pro has an additional telephoto camera offering 6x optical zoom, which is probably what will convince you to buy the Pro phone.

The battery is slightly different as these phones are a slightly different size, but both phones support 80W charging.

Oppo returns to global markets

The Oppo Find X8 models will launch with Android 15 and ColorOS 15, which was previewed recently giving a look at some features that appear to have seen some iOS 18 influence.

Oppo had previously outlined the importance of AI and there's going to be quite a lot in this phone, cleaning up photos, summarising your notes and so on.

But Oppo is also talking up the camera system, which is designed to be quick, along with that Hasselblad partnership to give you stylish portraits. One interesting detail in the camera is that it uses an "inverted periscope" (for the 6x optical zoom), which is designed to make the lens even slimmer and reduce the size of the camera bulge on the rear of the phone.

What we don't know is exactly when the phone will launch globally. While it has been confirmed as a global device, we don't know when in 2025 we will see it. It could be that Oppo uses Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to launch this phone, in which case we might be waiting until March before we see it.