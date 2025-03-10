OnePlus 14 tipped to be even more like an iPhone than ever before

Quick Summary The OnePlus 14 might have a flat display, according to a reliable leaker. This will be a shift in the design for the phone, which is likely to be announced in late October 2025.

The next phone from OnePlus could make a change that moves it closer to the latest iPhone and Samsung devices. According to the latest details, the next OnePlus phone could have a completely flat display.

OnePlus didn’t make huge changes to the design of the OnePlus 13, with curves to all edges. This is something of trend among some brands, especially those from China. In other areas, the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google have all moved to flat displays in recent years. And now it seems the OnePlus 14 could go this way too.

It’s suggested that OnePlus will drop the curved display and go flat, which should lead to greater design changes moving forwards. That’s likely to follow the Oppo Find X8 Ultra expected to launch at some point in 2025 too. The OnePlus 14 might then use that display when it launches later in the year, likely in early October.

The details come from Notebookcheck.net, citing details from Digital Chat Station (a reliable leaker). Posting on Weibo, the leaker says that the quad-curved screen is coming to an end – but that might not be a bad thing.

Which is better, a flat screen or curved edges?

Samsung was the instigator for many curved screens, from the original Galaxy Note Edge, through to more aggressive curves on many of its Galaxy S devices over the last decade. But, the extreme curve has given way to a softer finish, where the screen curves into the frame making for great handling on larger phones.

The problem with flat displays is that they are often paired with a flat frame, giving a “sharp” finish to the edge of the phone. This is more of a problem on larger phones, where you are stretching to grip it. We’ve seen frames get softened slightly to accommodate this – the Pixel 9 Pro XL being a good example of this.

But a flat display has many advantages over those curved edges. Firstly, you can get better quality visuals across the whole panel, without losing some of the around the edges. Secondly, the touch response is better, especially if you’re playing games on your phone, where the edge of the phone becomes a fairly unreliable area.

Thirdly, flat screens are much easier to fit a seamless screen protector on. Finally, it’s easier to change a flat display than a curved display and with greater environmental emphasis going into the manufacturing of devices, this has increased priority for brands.

With the OnePlus 13 being close to the design of the OnePlus 12, the move to a flat design should usher in fresh new looks for the OnePlus 14 that will be most welcomed.