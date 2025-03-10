OnePlus 14 tipped to be even more like an iPhone than ever before
Rumoured screen shape could prove to be the tipping point
Quick Summary
The OnePlus 14 might have a flat display, according to a reliable leaker.
This will be a shift in the design for the phone, which is likely to be announced in late October 2025.
The next phone from OnePlus could make a change that moves it closer to the latest iPhone and Samsung devices. According to the latest details, the next OnePlus phone could have a completely flat display.
OnePlus didn’t make huge changes to the design of the OnePlus 13, with curves to all edges. This is something of trend among some brands, especially those from China. In other areas, the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google have all moved to flat displays in recent years. And now it seems the OnePlus 14 could go this way too.
It’s suggested that OnePlus will drop the curved display and go flat, which should lead to greater design changes moving forwards. That’s likely to follow the Oppo Find X8 Ultra expected to launch at some point in 2025 too. The OnePlus 14 might then use that display when it launches later in the year, likely in early October.
The details come from Notebookcheck.net, citing details from Digital Chat Station (a reliable leaker). Posting on Weibo, the leaker says that the quad-curved screen is coming to an end – but that might not be a bad thing.
Which is better, a flat screen or curved edges?
Samsung was the instigator for many curved screens, from the original Galaxy Note Edge, through to more aggressive curves on many of its Galaxy S devices over the last decade. But, the extreme curve has given way to a softer finish, where the screen curves into the frame making for great handling on larger phones.
The problem with flat displays is that they are often paired with a flat frame, giving a “sharp” finish to the edge of the phone. This is more of a problem on larger phones, where you are stretching to grip it. We’ve seen frames get softened slightly to accommodate this – the Pixel 9 Pro XL being a good example of this.
But a flat display has many advantages over those curved edges. Firstly, you can get better quality visuals across the whole panel, without losing some of the around the edges. Secondly, the touch response is better, especially if you’re playing games on your phone, where the edge of the phone becomes a fairly unreliable area.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Thirdly, flat screens are much easier to fit a seamless screen protector on. Finally, it’s easier to change a flat display than a curved display and with greater environmental emphasis going into the manufacturing of devices, this has increased priority for brands.
With the OnePlus 13 being close to the design of the OnePlus 12, the move to a flat design should usher in fresh new looks for the OnePlus 14 that will be most welcomed.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple AirPods with cameras are not as far-fetched as you might think, claims expert
They could be used to improve Spatial Audio
By Sam Cross Published
-
Lewis Hamilton starts his Ferrari era with these Richard Mille watches
The F1 champion has already worn a trio of blockbuster Richard Mille watches
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
OnePlus Watch 3 shipments delayed for a really stupid reason
OnePlus meda mistake, oh sorry, we mean made a mistake.
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
We could be getting a smaller version of one of the best smartwatches around
This change could widen the appeal of one of the most recent smartwatch launches
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus drops foldable phone bombshell – cancels plans for an Open sequel
The OnePlus Open 2 will not be coming this year... maybe ever
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Here’s when we’ll get to see the OnePlus Open 2 for the first time
Details about the launch of the thinnest folding phone yet have been confirmed
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus 13 gets its first major free update, including a neat new feature
On-device AI incoming, plus camera improvements
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
OnePlus Open 2 shaping up to be the foldable to beat – and could be with us soon
Company chief teases timeline for next-gen folding phone launch
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus 13 global launch confirmed and it's just around the corner
This should be a killer Android phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
OnePlus Watch 3 could be slimmer with a significant internal upgrade
More OnePlus Watch 3 details emerge, but the launch remains a mystery
By Chris Hall Published