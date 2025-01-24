Nothing Phone (3) teased again – this time with sketches of the phone itself

Quick Summary Nothing Tech has shared some sketches, which look like they are part of the new phone design. The company is expected to launch the Nothing Phone (3) soon and seems to be in full tease mode.

Nothing Tech is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone (3). That’s something we’ve been saying for a couple of weeks, as the company is now really starting to ramp up its teaser campaign, getting fans into a frenzy.

While much of the attention recently has been on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and friends, Nothing is clearly trying to distract shoppers from Samsung’s shiny new phones and tempt them with something else.

Its latest tease comes as a series of sketches. Shared on X, Nothing has given us five hand-drawn sketches, pertaining to show parts of the new device. We’ve been studying these images, and it’s difficult to make out exactly what they might be, but some screwheads are visible, a characteristic of the Nothing Phone design.

A couple of the images actually overlap – we’re tried rotating and slotting them together, but we can only get two pieces of this puzzle to fit. One of the images definitely doesn’t fit in, as it’s 3D, showing depth which the other images don’t.

As it stands, it’s difficult to draw too much information out of these sketches, but it very much suggests that the next Nothing Phone will have a transparent back, just like the previous devices.

(Image credit: Nothing)

What else do we know about the Nothing Phone (3)?

Nothing has done a good job of keeping the details about this phone under wraps. The only thing that’s been officially confirmed is that the Nothing Phone (3) is going to debut Nothing’s AI experience. There’s nothing too surprising about that – everyone is looking to AI to bring innovation to devices with varying degrees of success.

Elsewhere there’s even some debate about which phone Nothing is going to release. While the flagship Nothing Phone (3) is the phone we all want to see, there’s talk about the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Plus as well.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whatever the British brand is up to, there’s no mistaking the change in gear as the company accelerates towards launch. Will this be one of the best phones of 2025? We’re sure to learn a lot more about Nothing’s plans soon.