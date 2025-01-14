Nothing Phone (3) could be a flagship rival to iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Quick Summary A reliable leaker has shared an internal email from Nothing's founder, Carl Pei. The email teases the launch of the Nothing Phone (3) and highlights the significance of AI in the phone.

There were plenty of rumours about the Nothing Phone (3) in 2024, but it seems the new flagship phone launch was always destined for 2025. Now we have a more details about it – and seemingly from an official source.

Over the past 12 months, Nothing has launched a number of devices focusing on the affordable end of the market, with the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus being the most significant. But, there was an important update from Nothing in the middle of the year outlining what to expect from the company’s step into AI.

The Nothing Phone (3) was outlined as the device on which Nothing’s AI will make it’s debut, and that seems to be the subject of what’s said to be an internal email from company founder Carl Pei.

Shared by reliable leaker Evan Bless – aka evleaks – the email from Pei reflects on Nothing’s journey so far and focuses staff on what’s to come in 2025. That includes “a landmark smartphone launch that the world will be very excited to see”, which will be a “first step towards our AI-powered platform”.

What do we know about the Nothing Phone (3) so far?

We’re expecting the Nothing Phone (3) to be an evolution of the Nothing Phone (2), with a clear back, plenty of detail underneath and the Glyph Interface, comprised of LED light strips across the back.

Nothing also hasn’t pursued the latest and greatest hardware for its devices, often using older or slightly lower-tier hardware. This has the advantage of keeping the price down a bit, while still having plenty of power. It’s thought that the Nothing Phone (3) will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen3, although it’s not exactly clear what will power the device.

In reality, very little verifiable information has been shared about the device. We know that Nothing is saying that Nothing OS3.0 – based on Android 15 – is the user interface that company has always wanted to produce and that’s likely to continue into the Phone (3).

Nothing previously showcased the application of AI which behaves like a personalised companion, designed to get to know you and surface things you want when you want them. There’s a chance that Nothing’s take on AI won’t move the need much beyond the collection of features we’ve seen on other devices, but we’re ready to be surprised.

What's particularly interesting though is that it seems, now the company has started to become established, it's willing to play more closely with the bigger boys – the likes of Apple and Samsung – with a feature set to match the best phones from each.

That's definitely something we're looking forward to finding out more on.