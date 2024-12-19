Nothing OS 3.0 launches with new apps, new widgets and a dose of AI

Quick Summary Nothing has announced the rollout of Nothing OS 3.0, bringing a number of new features to its phones. The software is rolling out to Phone (2) and Phone (2a) first, with Phone (1) and CMF Phone 1 following in early 2025.

We love a software update, especially the main ones. They often bring a number of new features that can make your phone or tablet feel like a completely new device, even when it's a couple of years old.

Apple iPhone and iPad users recently got a host of new tricks thanks to the launch of iOS 18.2 that brought with it more Apple Intelligence features, as well as support for British English, and now it's time for Nothing user's.

Nothing has announced the rollout of Nothing OS 3.0 – or NOS 3.0, powered by Android 15. The software launched alongside a new native Gallery app that has a number of new features on its own, including advanced search and new editing tools like filters, mark up and suggestions.

What does Nothing OS 3.0 offer?

NOS 3.0 meanwhile, has something called Shared Widgets that allows for interaction between friends and family on the new customisable lock screen, and there's a new Countdown Widget too. The latter lets you stay on track with productivity tasks, while an AI-powered Smart Drawer automatically categorises apps into folders for better organisation.

Elsewhere, the NOS 3.0 update has an enhanced pop-up view, better Quick Settings, updated typography and visual and performance enhancements.

The update is rolling out to Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a) first from now until the end of the year. It will then come to the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2a) Plus and CMF Phone 1 at the start of 2025.

It's worth mentioning that the Shared Widgets is currently only supported between Nothing devices and only Photo Widgets in square can be shared, though Nothing is developing support for other widgets so we suspect this feature will expand soon.

The Countdown Widget meanwhile, will be available on Google Play through the Nothing Widgets app later in December.