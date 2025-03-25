New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals screen and build details – seems there will be few compromises

Quick Summary Samsung's skinny phone, the S25 Edge, is said to have a titanium alloy core and a 2K display. The details come from a reliable leaker, painting a picture of a premium new phone from Samsung.

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge, a slimmer model of its Galaxy S phone, designed to compete with the iPhone 17 Air.

The S25 Edge was previewed at the launch of the Galaxy S25 in January, but recent details have told us a little more about this handset.

There’s been no shortage of leaks about the Galaxy S25 Edge, including details about the cameras, but now we have a little more information thanks to experienced leaker UniverseIce. Posting on Weibo, they told us that the S25 Edge will have a 2K display and that the frame will be made of titanium alloy.

Starting with the titanium: we’d already heard that there will be three colours – light blue, black and silver – but those full names are Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

That already suggested that the S25 Edge would have a titanium build like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the new details build on this. There's now the suggestion that the titanium will run through the frame of the phone too.

Moving onto the display and the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen with a 2K resolution. That’s the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus, suggesting that it will have a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution.

This all points to the Galaxy S25 Edge being a premium, flagship device, with few compromises for its svelte form factor.

What to expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be 6.4mm thick in some leaks and 5.82mm in others. That’s not the thinnest we’ve seen in the past, with the Oppo R5 at 4.85mm and the Tecno Spark Slim at 5.75mm.

But we’re expecting this phone to be a Snapdragon 8 Elite device, so offer flagship power, while the cameras are said to be a 200-megapixel main camera, supported by a 12-megapixel ultrawide.

That might cause some to pause, as this premium device could have a lower spec camera system than its regular siblings. However, it’s more likely that Samsung is focusing on what people actually need and it’s the high-quality main camera that will appeal to most users.

The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be happening on 16 April, with rumours that this phone will arrive in limited quantities and costing around $1,000.