New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals screen and build details – seems there will be few compromises
More details for Samsung's next-gen phone have emerged
Quick Summary
Samsung's skinny phone, the S25 Edge, is said to have a titanium alloy core and a 2K display.
The details come from a reliable leaker, painting a picture of a premium new phone from Samsung.
Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge, a slimmer model of its Galaxy S phone, designed to compete with the iPhone 17 Air.
The S25 Edge was previewed at the launch of the Galaxy S25 in January, but recent details have told us a little more about this handset.
There’s been no shortage of leaks about the Galaxy S25 Edge, including details about the cameras, but now we have a little more information thanks to experienced leaker UniverseIce. Posting on Weibo, they told us that the S25 Edge will have a 2K display and that the frame will be made of titanium alloy.
Starting with the titanium: we’d already heard that there will be three colours – light blue, black and silver – but those full names are Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.
That already suggested that the S25 Edge would have a titanium build like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the new details build on this. There's now the suggestion that the titanium will run through the frame of the phone too.
Moving onto the display and the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen with a 2K resolution. That’s the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus, suggesting that it will have a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution.
This all points to the Galaxy S25 Edge being a premium, flagship device, with few compromises for its svelte form factor.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What to expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be 6.4mm thick in some leaks and 5.82mm in others. That’s not the thinnest we’ve seen in the past, with the Oppo R5 at 4.85mm and the Tecno Spark Slim at 5.75mm.
But we’re expecting this phone to be a Snapdragon 8 Elite device, so offer flagship power, while the cameras are said to be a 200-megapixel main camera, supported by a 12-megapixel ultrawide.
That might cause some to pause, as this premium device could have a lower spec camera system than its regular siblings. However, it’s more likely that Samsung is focusing on what people actually need and it’s the high-quality main camera that will appeal to most users.
The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be happening on 16 April, with rumours that this phone will arrive in limited quantities and costing around $1,000.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Forget Pantone – Smeg’s Colour of the Year kitchen appliances might be my favourite yet
Smeg reinvents its toaster, kettle and scales with a new jade green colourway
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This portable amp comes from the heavens to guide audiophile vikings to Valhalla
The iDSD Valkyrie is more powerful than a Norse god, but there's precision to match its power
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung's smart glasses tipped for earlier release than thought
Will they be more appealing than the headset?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung admits it may have bricked your soundbar, offers free repairs
Samsung's latest firmware update broke "certain 2024 soundbar devices"
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Older Samsung phones than expected are getting Android 15 – here's the complete list
One UI 7 is coming soon to a whole range of Samsung devices
By Chris Hall Published
-
EU paves the way for iPhones and Android devices to ditch USB-C entirely
Clarification enables Apple, Samsung and others to switch to wireless charging only
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung G Fold could be followed by a tri-fold G Flip
Samsung could be preparing to evolve its popular flip phone
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung's 2025 foldable upgrades edge closer to release, after 3C listing
But don't expect quicker charging speeds
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone 17 Air could have a major advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – its price
Apple could undercut Samsung significantly
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official details emerge, but also one big compromise
We expected this to happen
By Sam Cross Published