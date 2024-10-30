Another Nothing phone just launched – and this one glows in the dark!

Quick Summary Nothing has launched another phone. This one is a little different though – designed in league with its community members, this is limited edition and it glows in the dark!

It feels like there's a new Android phone hitting the market every five minutes. The industry has become quite the breeding ground for emerging brands, which have soared in popularity alongside established household names.

That spirit is echoed in the work of Nothing. The start up – led by former OnePlus man, Carl Pei – has gone from strength to strength with a range of cheap phones and wireless earbuds.

Now, another variant of the popular Nothing Phone (2a) has been unveiled. That's the brand's more affordable option – itself an offshoot of the flagship Nothing Phone (2) – and follows on from models like the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

(Image credit: Nothing)

So, what's special about this one? Well, as you might have guessed from the name, it's a model designed in league with the fans of the brand. Dubbed the Community Edition, fans were brought in to assist on key decisions including design, marketing and more.

The result is a handset which not only echoes the spirit of the Nothing brand, but the spirit of its consumers, too. That's most notable on the rear of the handset. Sporting a gentle mint green hue under light, the real magic happens when the lights go down.

There, sections of the back panel emit a strong green glow-in-the-dark hue – perfectly timed for the Halloween celebrations. That's enjoyed thanks to a phosphorescent material, used to emit the glow without needing power. The brand says it can last for hours, and is recharged by daylight.

(Image credit: Nothing)

It's going to be tough to get hold of, though. Limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide, expect this to sell out quickly. For reference, the subsidiary CMF Phone 1 – produced by Nothing under its more affordable sub-brand – sold 100 times that in just three hours.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £399 (approx. $517 / AU$786), this is a no brainer for those who enjoy the brand. It's relatively affordable and more scarce than the regular devices. Plus it glows in the dark, and that will never not be cool.

Those looking to snag one can register their interest on the Nothing website.