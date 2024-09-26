Your Nothing Phone will soon get a whole load of new tricks for free

Quick summary Nothing has revealed some details about Nothing OS 3.0. The new software will release in beta in October before general availability in December.

Nothing is a newcomer in the world of tech, looking to shake up the status quo with its smartphones and earbuds. With four phones released so far, Nothing has always pushed its software experience - and that experience is about to get better bringing new features to your phone.

With Android 15 set to roll out to Pixel devices on 15 October, Nothing is now working on its own update, which will be wrapped into Nothing OS 3.0. While Nothing was launching the Nothing Ear (open), it also took the time to introduce its new software. Nothing introduces OS 3.0 as "the OS we always wanted to make", so it's significant in pulling Nothing's phones towards its vision.

The updates that the phone bring focus on the areas of the phone that get the most use - the lock screen, the home screen and the quick settings, for example. Nothing says that this enhances Nothing's design language, so there's a shift in design, less of the dot interface and more smooth elements instead. The dots still remain, they're just not going to be everywhere all the time.

The new lock screen can be customised with a completely new design, along with new clocks, while the quick settings makes a key change to the brightness slider, by including the autobrightness toggle - don't you wish all phones had this?

The app drawer also gets a boost, allowing you to pin apps to the top of the page, but there's also an AI option to have a smart drawer that will serve you up the apps you're most likely to want at the time you want them. It basically learns your usage - a bit like Google's own app suggestions.

When it comes to widgets, Nothing says that these widgets are designed to bring you information without being distracted by all the other content on your phone. There is a new countdown widget - which can be set to countdown to whatever you like - your birthday for example.

Some of these widgets can be shared too, so they can be more social, add reactions and so you can keep in touch with your friends more easily.

Finally there's the Nothing Gallery, which is said to be faster when working with the camera than Google Photos. Within the Gallery there's going to be AI integration to help highlight images and present those a little better and in a more engaging way.

When will Nothing OS 3.0 come to my phone?

The Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta will roll out in October, while general release is slated for December.

Nothing hasn't confirmed which devices it will be coming to, but seeing as all of Nothing's phones are new, we'd expect it to be on: