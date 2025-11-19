These Sennheiser over-ear headphones are still some of my most-loved ever

I'm lucky that my job involves testing a whole heap of audio products, to the point where it's rare for me not to have some sort of review test ongoing at any one time. Still, between reviews, the real test of a five-star product is whether I keep using it as my daily carry.

That's the position that Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless occupied for a couple of years, as my over-ears headphones of choice (until they were dethroned by the Sony WH-1000XM6 this year). They're brilliant headphones that look super mature and pared-back, but offer the balanced sound that Sennheiser's rightly known for.

Now, here's the good news: Black Friday is right around the corner, and the sales have very much started. As part of that roll-out, Sennheiser's headphones are reduced to a price that makes them hard to ignore (with an even more affordable pair down below).

Save £29.01 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £199 now £169.99 at Amazon These brilliant over-ears sound fantastic, with extremely solid active noise-cancelling, and they have superb battery life at around 60 hours on a single charge. That's better than many rivals, now at a price that defies belief.

In fact, I've used a price-tracker to take a look at the Momentum 4's price history on Amazon UK, and it's confirmed that they've never, ever been this cheap before – coming down to just £170 after years of higher prices. That's as good a sign as you'll ever get that now is the time to buy a pair.

You can expect rich and detailed sound from your wireless audio, too, with enough controls in the Sennheiser app to tune its EQ to whatever sort of signature you like (if so desired). I never felt the need to do that, to be honest, but it's great to know you can.

The active noise-cancelling (ANC), meanwhile, is a game-changer for travel, making it way easier to tune out background noises like airplane engines or other passengers. Once you try it, you'll find it hard to go back.

More recently than the Momentum 4, Sennheiser launched its more affordable Accentum lineup, headlined by the Accentum Wireless headphones, and they're also the subject of a tasty deal right now.

Save 38% (£60) Sennheiser Accentum Wireless: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Honestly, getting these headphones for under £100 is slightly crazy – they already felt and sounded better than their price tag at full RRP levels. You get good, balanced sound and some very solid ANC, all for a price that would normally be a compromise.

I tested the Accentum Wireless too, before I came to work for T3, but I very much agree with the five-star verdict our reviewer lavished on them. They're a tremendous slice of value in a market that too often tries to force everyone to pay hundreds for good headphones.

So, to see them come down to just £99.99 is impressive, and I'd be quite surprised if I happened on another headphones deal this Black Friday that outdoes it for sheer value.

If either of these appeals, I'd jump on it while you can, as these deals are likely to vanish when November ends.