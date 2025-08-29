Want fancy new headphones? Our product expert picks the best 3 options – just in time for September's season

It's very nearly September and that means heading to class, college, lectures, work, or perhaps starting 'a new you' in a fitness revolution. That's why T3 is running its Back To Class month, with top tips for working from home, tech buys, and fitness tips.

Whichever of those it is, a pair of the best headphones is an absolute must for all kinds of scenarios. Blocking out the outside world's noise so you can focus, working on the move while you commute, or when working out – over-ear or in-ear headphones are a great assist.

I've been testing headphones for about 15 years. And while I've got my personal preference for 2025 – it's not a Sony or Bose, as I detailed in my mini-feature – in this list I'm going to highlight a spectrum of top performers for different reasons, at a range of price points.

T3's Top 3

Best ANC 1. Bose QC Ultra Headphones $379 at Amazon If you want the don of over-ear headphones that are ideal for travel (they fold), but also for blocking out noise (the active noise-cancelling here is top tier), then look no further than Bose's top-of-the-line model. The price isn't peanuts by any means, but these cans will last you for years, are super comfortable, and the sound quality is second to none, too. Best Earbuds 2. Apple AirPods Pro $238 at Amazon There are about a million options when it comes to in-ears. Ones with active noise-cancelling (ANC) are abundant, too. So why does Apple come out top? If you use an iPhone or other Apple products then the seamless transition is ideal. Beyond that, the ANC is impressive, the sound is ace, and the portability is, inevitably, a major bonus. Cheaper options are out there, which I'll cover later in this article. Best Cheap Buy 3. Sony WH-CH520 $38 at Amazon While we cover the premium, high-end market here at T3, there's always a product that skirts the line of appearing like one – when it's available for far less money. The best of that category right now is Sony's budget over-ear option. Expect great comfort and solid sound, with a tiny price tag. Do you get fancy features like active noise-cancellation here? Fraid not! But at this price, that's what has to give.

Bose v Apple v Sony: Pricing

As you can see from my selection of top headphones picks, I've selected a pair that'll cost you pocket money, versus some top-tier over-ears that are 10x the price, with the fancy AirPods option sitting in between the lot. The three aren't therefore directly comparable.

You do, however, get what you pay for. The Bose are the nicest made, best-sounding, and most feature-laden of the lot, as you'd expect for the price. Apple's option is just plastic, so there's a premium on the features – but they'll still ideal for most people. Sony, meanwhile, has pulled off magic in offering over-ears at such a lean price, with such bold sound.

It's going to depend how much budget dictates what you want, need or expect. Personally I wouldn't want headphones without ANC – that being the Sony option – because I rely on that world-blocking sound you get from the Bose (and, to a marginally lesser degree, the Apple).

But if your budget is restricted due to high overheads and minimal income, you've got a choice to make: go with nothing, buy the affordable Sony and be pleased with having music available to your ears, or take the jump and feel like an investment in spreading the cost of an ANC pair that'll keep you going.

Bose v Apple v Sony: What Alternatives?

There are good and bad reasons to buy any one pair of headphones. From features you don't need, to pricing that's out of sorts with your budget, or just a design difference – the fit, even – that won't agree with you.

Bose

As I said up top, the Bose QC Ultra Headphones are winners in a couple of areas: one, they're brilliant for travel, given their folding design; two, they're arguably the best when it comes to ANC, for blocking out external noise.

There's plenty of competition, granted, with Sony's latest WH1000XM6 being in high contention. These are also newer and, as a result, more expensive right now. So if you're saving the pennies, not necessarily an obvious pick – despite their brilliance.

If budget is a big deal then some brands do offer ANC as part of the feature set, but for a little less. The Cambridge Audio P100, for example, ought to be around half the price. I don't find them as comfortable or as ANC convincing overall, but still a great balance of features to price as an alternative.

Apple

I've selected Apple's top-tier AirPods for this guide, because they deliver the best ANC that Apple offers in this in-ear format. You could, however, buy the latest AirPods 4, which also feature (marginally-not-as-good) ANC – but will save you about 35% on the price tag.

The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen also offer the better battery life, when you consider the larger and more capacious case, and the sound quality is a little better too. Again, the base AirPods are a good alternative.

If you're not interested in Apple at all, however, then the T3 Awards 2025 winner of Best Earbuds was the Technics EAH-AZ100. These offer unrivalled musicality and quality that's hard to ignore. Sure, they're not exactly sporty, and they cost more, but for pure audio it's a winner.

If workouts are your big focus, however, then the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are 2025's top choice. They're a bit like the AirPods Pro but 'sportified', really. Too expensive for your budget? Try finding the Jabra Elite 8 Active, first or second gen, which are a great shout at a cut of the price.

Sony

Last up, we enter the budget section, with the Sony WH-CH520 really showing their worth – and why, when on point, Sony is such a master of audio products (ignore the overly bassy ULT product line of recent years, though).

It's easy to find cheap headphones, of this I'm sure, but it's tricky to find ones that are actually worth buying – some aren't even worth taking out of the packaging. The Sony baulks that trend, though, with a tiptoe into what the brand can offer – solid comfort and sound.

If you want more features, however, then T3's colleagues at TechRadar have a bunch of suggestions via The Best Cheap Headphones. The top pick in that list, which offers ANC, is the 1More SonoFlow Pro – sure, it's knocking on the door of three figures in price, but it does add noise-cancelling and is much more affordable than the Bose or Apple options above. If you an find a pair

Bose v Apple v Sony: Which wins?

As discussed, it's tricky to choose an out-and-out winner here. For me, the Bose cater for all the comfort, sound quality and active noise-cancelling you could want, in a portable package. They cost a bit, but it's an investment.

If over-ears aren't for you, however, then Apple's rise in the earbuds world shows that experience condensed into the one product in the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. They're not the fanciest-looking, but are comfortable, easy to use, great sounding, and the ANC is top drawer too.

But if budget is your lead when it comes to purchase, and you don't want to buy something that's a waste of money, then the Sony CH520 provide an option that's hard to beat. Granted, they're less feature-rich, but for this kind of money the comfort and sound quality can't be argued with.