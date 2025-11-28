Nothing's latest earbuds might have been divisive, but this Black Friday deal makes them a total no-brainer

I was pretty impressed by the Nothing Ear (3) when I tested them earlier this summer, and I remain a fan of how Nothing takes big swings, with features like the supermic that it added to the earbuds' case. Still, it seems possible that the company hasn't seen the sales it wanted to, because the Ear (3) already has a chunky discount for Black Friday 2025.

The sale sees a full third knocked off their price, saving you over £60 if you want a pair of earbuds that play really well with Android or iOS, but have the tightest integrations if you have a Nothing phone.

Save £60.85 Nothing Ear (3): was £179 now £118.15 at Amazon These earbuds look and sound great for this price – they have very solid ANC, too, and if you're an aspiring content creator, then you might just find the Supermic feature is a really fun trick for your audio needs.

Our four-star review of the Nothing Ear (3) goes into more detail than I can here, since the real point here is that this deal won't last very long, but it underlines the fact that this asking price is extremely advantageous for what you're getting.

These earbuds already sounded better than their price when they were £179, so getting them for £118 feels like a genuine steal – for the rest of the year, that sort of money will get you a clear step down in audio quality.

They're also really nicely designed, retaining that all-important hint of transparency that makes Nothing tech really stand out. The case is impressively solid-feeling and adds a discrete microphone that you can toggle on for better audio if the situation demands it. That's a great package, and I really am impressed by how steep this reduction is, given they're only a few months old at this point.

That said, this is Black Friday weekend, which means things are volatile. You might assume that this deal should last through to the end of Cyber Monday, but there's no guarantee on that front. In fact, since other retailers have the earbuds at a more expensive £139, I'm half-convinced this one will jump back up to that price quite soon. So, grab it while you can.