If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs then there's no doubt that the Black Friday sales represent the best time to shop – and, yes, Black Friday proper isn't for weeks, but many retailers are running their sales extra early this year. It's more like Black November.

For 2025, expect yet more deals aplenty – from the best OLED TVs to the best small TVs – with those showcased below still representing great value for money. So, whether you're shopping for an affordable set, or something more premium – big or small – we've got the inside line on what's hot and available to buy at discount.

Target audiences for tellies differ, of course, as do the asking prices, so I've broken this guide into sections – from a star TV deal up top, to the best cheap options, the best OLED TV and best Mini-LED TV contenders, and the best big-screen behemoths. There's something for everyone here.

Best TV deals highlights

Star TV deal

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was £749.99 now £409.99 at Amazon Until recently this was Amazon's top-spec TV, the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it offers the same Quantum Dot LED tech as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV means easy-access built-in catch-up services too, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And a best-price bargain right now.

Best cheap TV deals

Hisense A6Q 43-inch: was £429 now £219 at Amazon Here's the ideal value-for-money proposition from Hisense in a nice and small scale. The impressive A6Q model is from 2025, so it's brand new, and delivers picture quality beyond its suspiciously low asking price. It's not as premium as the others on here, of course, but it's a strong contender in the small screen space for those on a budget.

Best Mini-LED TV deals

Hisense U7Q Pro 55-inch: was £999 now £699 at Currys Now that Mini-LED is established, it's a great contender for super-bright visuals – without the considerable backlight bleed or 'halo' effects often seen in more basic LED models. Hisense makes the best of them, too, as that's its bread and butter – and this 55-inch U7Q is a great mid-level, mid-priced offering that's on sale at Currys now.

Best OLED TV deals

Sony A95L 65-inch: was £3,599 now £1,547.65 at Amazon Branded as Best TV at the T3 Awards 2024, this is the top of the pile in terms of design, sound and visual quality all rolled into one. With more than half its asking price cut, this is the perfect premium QD-OLED pick. The 65-inch set delivers epic 4K HDR performance, and the audio – which uses screen vibrations to emit sound – is almost as impressive.

LG OLED G4 65-inch: was £3,299 now £1,899 at smithstv.co.uk The best model in LG's range from last year – there's the newer G5, if you want to pay more – has an MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel, which delivers pictures with punchy peaks. However, it's the black-level control that's truly out of this world and the reason to go for this set. Note: there are 'S' for stand-mount and 'W' for wall-mount options – so be sure to pick the right one.

Best big TV deals