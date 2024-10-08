I'm filling my drinks cabinet this Prime Day, and this is what I'm buying

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – better known as the October Prime Day – is finally here! These events are fantastic opportunities for shoppers to snag some bargains, with deals on a wide range of products.

We often talk about how good these events are for buying new tech. Those items tend to see some of the biggest discounts, with huge reductions on offer.

This year, though, I'm taking the opportunity to restock my drinks cabinet instead. There's a wide range of deals on rum, whiskey and more – and these are the ones I'm picking out!

Kraken Black Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla: was £28.99, now £19 at Amazon

Snag this flavoursome rum for just £19 right now at Amazon. It's been rated almost 28,000 times on the site, with an average 4.8 star review. That many people can't be wrong, and I can't wait to try those bold flavours.

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt: was £39.50, now £22.99 at Amazon

I first got my taste buds around a slug of Glenlivet earlier this year and it was a life changing experience. This is the whiskey the God's would drink, and at just £22.99, I may well stock up a few years worth.

Maker's Mark 46 Kentucky Bourbon: was £50, now £32.70 at Amazon

This one actually comes recommended by T3's News Editor, Rik Henderson. He sang the praises of this bourbon so much that I'll be snagging one to test it myself. At this price, it'd be rude not to...

Bulleit Bourbon 10 year old Whiskey: was £41, now £30 at Amazon

While we're stocking up on smooth bourbons, I can't pass up this 10 year old Bulleit bottle. Smooth enough to sip and bold enough to make a cracking Old Fashioned, this is a no brainer.