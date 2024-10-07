5 best rum deals I recommend during Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is upon us again and that means there are plenty of bargains to be had across 1,000s of products. That includes Amazon's own devices and other tech, home appliances, and even giant Toblerones. But did you know there are also plenty of deals on alcohol?
Beer and spirits are heavily discounted during Prime Day, Black Friday and this latest event too. There are great deals on whisky, bourbon and gin, but I also love a great rum and some of the finest brands have bottles in the sale as well.
So here are my picks of the five best rum deals I've found on Amazon as part of the Big Deal Days sale. I hope you enjoy them as much as I.
Designed to be sipped, Diplomático's Reserva Exclusiva Rum has dark chocolate and coffee notes, plus a citrus base that lingers. It's a smooth tipple that does go well with mixers, but you'll likely just want to take it neat.
You can get a massive £10 off this Cuban spiced rum, which is made using coffee from the region, plus chocolate. Its overall signature includes fruits, honey and spices and it goes as well with the cola of your choice as it does neat.
Aged in bourbon casks for a sweet and smoky flavour, this 12-year-old rum is deep and bold. It is perhaps best enjoyed in a cocktail or with a mixer, thanks to its woodier finish than some peers.
A personal favourite, especially at this price, this aged rum is infused with banana peel to send you to the Caribbean every sip. There are toffee, fruity notes and it's a great all-rounder, either over ice or in throaty cocktail.
As well as coming in a great looking bottle, NAUD Hidden Loot is another aged in bourbon casks to give it a great amber gold colour and sweet, woody finish. There are hints of vanilla, banana and coconut too, which make for a great base for any rum cocktail.
The above all come as personal recommendations, but there are plenty of other rums also available with big discounts during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
You will need to be a Prime member to snap up any of the deals during the event – on 8 to 9 October – but you can take out a 30-day trial if you're a new subscriber and then cancel afterwards if you don't want to take advantage of any of the other benefits.
It's worth it for sure, to stock up your drinks cabinet in a way that's kinder to your pocket.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.