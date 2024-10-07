5 best rum deals I recommend during Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is upon us again and that means there are plenty of bargains to be had across 1,000s of products. That includes Amazon's own devices and other tech, home appliances, and even giant Toblerones. But did you know there are also plenty of deals on alcohol?

Beer and spirits are heavily discounted during Prime Day, Black Friday and this latest event too. There are great deals on whisky, bourbon and gin, but I also love a great rum and some of the finest brands have bottles in the sale as well.

So here are my picks of the five best rum deals I've found on Amazon as part of the Big Deal Days sale. I hope you enjoy them as much as I.

Black Tears Spiced Rum: was £33 now £23 at Amazon UK You can get a massive £10 off this Cuban spiced rum, which is made using coffee from the region, plus chocolate. Its overall signature includes fruits, honey and spices and it goes as well with the cola of your choice as it does neat.

Discarded Banana Peel Rum: was £32 now £26 at Amazon UK A personal favourite, especially at this price, this aged rum is infused with banana peel to send you to the Caribbean every sip. There are toffee, fruity notes and it's a great all-rounder, either over ice or in throaty cocktail.

NAUD Hidden Loot Spiced Rum: was £32.99 now £27.99 at Amazon UK As well as coming in a great looking bottle, NAUD Hidden Loot is another aged in bourbon casks to give it a great amber gold colour and sweet, woody finish. There are hints of vanilla, banana and coconut too, which make for a great base for any rum cocktail.

The above all come as personal recommendations, but there are plenty of other rums also available with big discounts during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

You will need to be a Prime member to snap up any of the deals during the event – on 8 to 9 October – but you can take out a 30-day trial if you're a new subscriber and then cancel afterwards if you don't want to take advantage of any of the other benefits.

It's worth it for sure, to stock up your drinks cabinet in a way that's kinder to your pocket.