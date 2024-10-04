5 of my favourite gins have early Amazon Big Deal Days discounts right now

As is traditional, the second Amazon Big Deal Days event of the year is great for bargains on all manner of devices, appliances, and even a vinyl record or two. However, it's also worth keeping an eye on the wines and spirits through to the end of play 9 October, as your favourite tipple could also be offered with a huge discount.

I've certainly been distracted by the best bourbon deals and best whisky deals each Prime Day, Big Deal Days, or Black Friday event and now my wallet is set to be lighter still as there are always great discounts on my favourite gins, too.

Here are five I highly recommend.

Roku Gin: was £33 now £27.95 at Amazon UK Nothing to do with the streaming device company, this is, instead, a Japanese craft gin with a distinctive botanical signature. There are hints of cherry blossom and green tea to set it apart from many others, and so is a great talking point as well as a nice weekend treat.

Fifty Pounds Gin: was £40.95 now £29 at Amazon UK Named after the Gin Act of 1736 rather than the price, which is much less than £50 right now, this is a traditional London Dry Gin with hints of orange and woodier notes thanks to coriander and grains of paradise used as botanicals.

Hopefully, these selections will bring you as much joy as they've given me over the years. Each can be blended with whichever mixer you fancy, although I'm a particular fan of Fever Tree's light tonic water.

It's also worth remembering that while the early deals are available to everyone, you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get the deals above during the Big Deal Days themselves, which stretch across 8-9 October 2024. However, if you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day trial and then cancel at any time you like – such as after the event has finished.

You'll miss out on some future spirits bargains though, of course, plus free same- and next-day delivery, and a whole stack of other benefits that you can make great use of each month.