These 5 great whiskies are my picks for Amazon's Big Deal Days sale

Amazon's latest sales event is almost upon us once more, with the 48-hour Big Deal Days kicking off on 8 October. And while it's always a great event for those looking to snag a bargain on a gadget, TV or appliance, I find it's also one of the best times of the year to refill my drinks cabinet.
Beer, wine and spirits are available at bargain prices during the sales period, but there's one problem – there's just so much choice. Which is the best bottle (or two) to buy?
Well, I've been making good use of Amazon's different deals events over the years to get my hands on some fine Scotch, Irish and even Japanese whiskies – often with major discounts. So, I've tagged five of my favourites that are in deals right now, even before the main sales have started.
I'll soon be enjoying them along with the best gin deals and best bourbon deals – hopefully you will too.
This double oak-aged single malt is a steal with just over £5 off. It could be one that'll be snapped up sharpish too, so don't delay if you like a smooth, creamy scotch.
One of the finest reasonably priced (especially in the sales) whiskies from the Jameson distillery – this is matured in a combination of barrels, including those that have been double-charred to give it a richer flavour than conventional Jameson blends.
One of my favourite Japanese whiskies which always has a place in my cabinet, Nikka From The Barrel only comes in a 50cl bottle due to its 51% ABV but is still super smooth to drink. It is blended from different 10-year-old liquids taken from Nikka's Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries.
Not only is this a classic blended whisky, but its discount puts it at a more affordable price point. You won't mind sharing this treat with friends, with its notes of spice and vanilla making it an ideal after dinner tipple.
There's 20% off one of my favourite 12-year old single malts, with the sherry cask maturation really coming through in its long-lasting finish. This Aberlour classic is certainly great as the winter months draw in.
To be honest, there are a few other whiskies reduced for this year's Big Deal Days sales that I would heartily recommend. However, the five above are perennial faves.
It's worth remembering that, although anyone can nab the above right now, you will need to be a Prime member to benefit from the discounts over Amazon's deals event itself.
You'll also need Prime for decent Lightning deals on spirits, free same- and next-day delivery, and future Amazon sales events.
Sláinte!
Rik is T3's news editor
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
