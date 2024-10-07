These 5 great whiskies are my picks for Amazon's Big Deal Days sale

Amazon's latest sales event is almost upon us once more, with the 48-hour Big Deal Days kicking off on 8 October. And while it's always a great event for those looking to snag a bargain on a gadget, TV or appliance, I find it's also one of the best times of the year to refill my drinks cabinet.

Beer, wine and spirits are available at bargain prices during the sales period, but there's one problem – there's just so much choice. Which is the best bottle (or two) to buy?

Well, I've been making good use of Amazon's different deals events over the years to get my hands on some fine Scotch, Irish and even Japanese whiskies – often with major discounts. So, I've tagged five of my favourites that are in deals right now, even before the main sales have started.

I'll soon be enjoying them along with the best gin deals and best bourbon deals – hopefully you will too.

Johnnie Walker Gold Label: was £53 now £43.99 at Amazon UK Not only is this a classic blended whisky, but its discount puts it at a more affordable price point. You won't mind sharing this treat with friends, with its notes of spice and vanilla making it an ideal after dinner tipple.

To be honest, there are a few other whiskies reduced for this year's Big Deal Days sales that I would heartily recommend. However, the five above are perennial faves.

It's worth remembering that, although anyone can nab the above right now, you will need to be a Prime member to benefit from the discounts over Amazon's deals event itself.

You'll also need Prime for decent Lightning deals on spirits, free same- and next-day delivery, and future Amazon sales events.

Sláinte!