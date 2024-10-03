5 best bourbons I recommend in the early Amazon Big Deal Days sale

Traditionally, the Amazon Prime Day and Big Deal Days sales are great for tech products, especially Amazon's own devices, and appliances – with massive bargains to be had. However, if like me you enjoy a tipple or two, there are some amazing deals on spirits too.

In fact, thanks to Amazon's sales periods and Black Friday, I have a stocked drinks cabinet full of the best whiskies from both sides of the Atlantic, the best gins and a few other alcoholic oddities I might otherwise have never tried.

So, here are my picks of the five bourbon whiskies that are available with some great pre-Big Deal Days offers. Just make sure you leave one bottle for me.

Each of the above are top-notch treats which I've tried myself and thoroughly recommend. They are also currently available to all customers.

Remember though, you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of any of the offers during the actual Amazon's Big Deal Days sale once it starts on 8 October 2024, but I've found it to be worth it – not least because you can take out a 30-day trial if you're a new subscriber.

I and my drinks cabinet have certainly benefitted greatly over the years.