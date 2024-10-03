5 best bourbons I recommend in the early Amazon Big Deal Days sale

Traditionally, the Amazon Prime Day and Big Deal Days sales are great for tech products, especially Amazon's own devices, and appliances – with massive bargains to be had. However, if like me you enjoy a tipple or two, there are some amazing deals on spirits too.
In fact, thanks to Amazon's sales periods and Black Friday, I have a stocked drinks cabinet full of the best whiskies from both sides of the Atlantic, the best gins and a few other alcoholic oddities I might otherwise have never tried.
So, here are my picks of the five bourbon whiskies that are available with some great pre-Big Deal Days offers. Just make sure you leave one bottle for me.
A superb trade-up bourbon from a familiar brand, this has the Marker's Mark taste signature of caramel and vanilla, but with a smoother finish than usual. It's my favourite to use for an Old Fashioned.
A stock favourite that goes well as a mixer, neat or on the rocks, this Kentucky bourbon has high-rye content and a nutty but smooth flavour. It's not as sweet as some other brands, so is more universal.
Okay, so this is a rye not a bourbon, but it's a particularly good one, with a spicy yet smooth finish that honours the traditions of New Orleans. It's also distilled by Buffalo Trace, so has a fine heritage.
Double mellowed and utterly delicious, Gentleman Jack has a smoother, more refined signature to the stock Old No 7 Jack Daniel's is best known for. It's one that's always in my drinks cabinet, especially at this price.
For me, this is a must-have in the drinks cabinet. Smooth and rich, this is a great after-dinner bourbon served neat or on the rocks. It's also a great base for an old fashioned. Even the bottle looks classy.
Each of the above are top-notch treats which I've tried myself and thoroughly recommend. They are also currently available to all customers.
Remember though, you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of any of the offers during the actual Amazon's Big Deal Days sale once it starts on 8 October 2024, but I've found it to be worth it – not least because you can take out a 30-day trial if you're a new subscriber.
I and my drinks cabinet have certainly benefitted greatly over the years.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.