Black Friday is the time of year when big purchases can be just a little bit more sensible than they otherwise would be – namely, because you can generally grab big savings if you play it right. It's by far the best time to buy big-ticket tech, like TVs and particularly gaming laptops.

After last year's more anaemic showing, Black Friday 2025 has so far been bringing the goods in terms of chunky laptop discounts, and I've just found one of the best so far from Acer. It's slashed a huge £400 off the price of one of its biggest and most powerful laptops: the Nitro 18 AI.

To get into more detail, this is a laptop boasting a Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) display that tops out at 165Hz, to ensure that you can get the smoothest of looks and feels as you crank games to higher frame rates.

Those frame rates are extremely attainable, too, thanks to powerful specs including the all-important Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which is nearly as powerful a laptop GPU as you can basically get your hands one right now. It's paired with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, both of which will ensure that you don't really run into any hardware bottlenecks.

With a 1TB SSD for storing all of your games, you should basically find this to be something of a mobile battle station, and it'll be more than capable of running new games like Battlefield 6 or Arc Raiders on impressive visual settings at extremely playable frame rates.

To get all of that for just £1499 is honestly a great bit of business – I've tested a lot of 50-series laptops this year, and am really pleasantly surprised by how steeply some of them have been discounted this Black Friday.