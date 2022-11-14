LiteLock X1 bike lock review: A formidable angle-grinder resistant D-lock design

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LiteLock X1 bike lock review in a sentence: A next-gen, armoured bike lock that’ll make life easier for cyclists and very hard for cycle thieves.

It’s never a good idea to skimp on cycle security, which is why the best bike lock options aren’t always cheap. However, considering how much we tend to spend on our bikes, shelling out a little more for a quality lock seems prudent.

The other thing when purchasing a decent bike lock is to head for the more reputable brands as they tend to go the extra mile when preparing a new model for market. More importantly, the materials used during construction are invariably better too.

Case in point is the LiteLock brand, which has its origins in Wales but has gone on to build up a great reputation around the globe for its growing range of bike locks. I’ve been trying out their latest addition to the product portfolio, the LiteLock X1 and, I have to say, it’s a bit good.

The company seems really pleased with just how good this new bike lock is and, based on using it for a while, I’m not going to dispute those claims. Granted, it is not cheap, but given the overall design and built quality, I’d say it actually seems like very good value.

(Image credit: LiteLock)

LiteLock X1 bike lock: Price and availability

There are a couple of newcomers in the LiteLock range including the LiteLock X1 that I’ve been trying. It comes with a respectable RRP of £149.99 and is available right now, either direct from LiteLock (opens in new tab) or from the likes of Amazon and specialist bike retailers.

It’s closely followed by the LiteLock X3, which has a price of £279.99. The former model is the lighter of the two and both feature a D-lock design and cylinder lock as part of the package, with the latter boasting a beefier locking mechanism should you feel like you need it.

(Image credit: LiteLock)

LiteLock X1 bike lock: Design and features

I could tell when the LiteLock X1 arrived alongside some other deliveries as it was the heaviest item of the lot. This is a bike lock that comes packed in a basic carboard box, with little in the way of obvious frills. Open up said box though and the lock speaks for itself, with a seemingly fairly standard D-lock design that once you’re holding it doesn’t feel quite as heavy as expected.

It actually weighs in at 1.7kg while size-wise it’s 101mm by 196mm. In other words, the LiteLock X1 will occupy a similar amount of space in a bag, or hooked onto your bike as many other rival products out there. As a cyclist I’m ready for that, no problem although the box also includes a LiteLock Twist + Go mount, which lets you fix the lock to your bike for extra convenience. It’s a nice touch.

(Image credit: LiteLock)

However, there’s another core difference with the LiteLock X1 that helps it stand out from the crowd on the security front. The construction includes a layer of Barronium, which is said to be a new material that’s able to fend off angle grinders.

In fact, LiteLock reckons that this patent pending material can provide up to 15 times more security, such is its resilience to attacks. The Barronium layer of the lock's construction is fused with an inner high-tensile steel core, while the outer layer features a covering of eco-rubber.

While the design certainly sounds more resilient to angle grinder attacks, the other bonus with this line of construction is that it slows down progress for thieves too. So, while they might even try to take on the LiteLock X1, they may eventually grow tired of not making much headway. Theoretically, that could make them give up altogether, which is obviously great news.

(Image credit: LiteLock)

LiteLock X1 bike lock: Locking mechanism

The other main part of the LiteLock X1 product is its cylinder lock. This comes with an ART4 level of accreditation, which means that it’s certainly up there with the best of them in terms of cycle security ratings. The ART organisation is based in the Netherlands, a place that knows plenty about bikes and cycling accessories, so getting a decent rating from them instantly makes the LiteLock X1 even more appealing. The lock itself also comes with a couple of keys too, so you can keep one on you and another back at base, just in case.

(Image credit: LiteLock)

Ribble Gravel SL Enthusiast: verdict

I’m super impressed with the LiteLock X1 so far. One of the things I really like about it is the eco-rubber outer layer, which doesn’t end up scratching your framework if you choose to hang it on your bike somewhere.

I also love the Twist + Go mount too, along with the way the lock doesn’t make any noise when you’re in motion. Some bike locks don’t fit together as well and end up rattling in very annoying fashion when you’re heading down the road. So far, the LiteLock X1 has been silent, and I’m hoping it’s going to stay that way.

One other thing with the LiteLock X1 is that it’s also possible to fit it to your body using an optional fitting holster accessory. The idea was developed with British firm Restrap and this is actually another really handy bonus feature.

While I haven’t got my angle grinder out of the shed and tried to test it to destruction thus far, the overall vibe coming from the LiteLock X1 is undeniably positive. As I said at the beginning, it’s really not worth skimping on cycle security given just how bad the problem is currently.

A quality lock such as this one is a huge hurdle for cycle thieves and could well put them off having a go altogether. In that respect, the LiteLock X1 seems like a bit of a bargain, especially if your ride has cost you thousands to buy in the first place.