The Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10, and its 8-inch sibling sport a clever 'modal' design enabling you to use it three different positions. T3 went hands-on

The Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10 specs are those of a new high-end Android tablet - 10-inch and 8-inch models run on MT8125 for Wi-Fi models and MT8389 Quad Core processors for 3G models with 1GB DDR RAM, 16 or 32 GB storage and Android 4.2.2. The 10-inch model weighs in at 605g while the 8-inch version tips the scales at 400g.

Pricing is where it gets interesting, with the 8-inch Lenovo Yoga Tablet's UK price at £199, while the 10-inch Lenovo Yoga Tablet is £249. Serious competition for Asus and Nexus tabs then, and there's a lot of bang for your buck here.

It's price and specs immediately throw it up against some stiff competition in the Nexus 10, and the Asus Transformer Pad, as well as the raft of cheaper but decent Android tabs out there (see our Best tablets for all the contenders).

First impressions are that it's the exact form factor of a Bluetooth Mac Keyboard, and the power button and silver finish enhance this. Article continues after the video.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10: Features

Apart from the fairly standard Android UI (with a few tweaks, more later), the standout feature of the Lenovo Yoga Tablet is it's 'modal' ability. This is marketing speak for the fact it has a bulge along one edge to aid holding in the hand (mode one), and a nicely-machined kickstand stashed in the bulge which allows you to lie it at a 30 degree angle on a table (mode two), or stand it almost vertical for film viewing (mode three).

In fairness, these three things are pretty essential for a tablet (see the popularity of iPad cases to achieve the same), and this does them very well. You've also got a micro-SD port, a headphone jack, microUSB charger, power button and volume rocker. Overall, it's a slick package with pleasant detailing, and an overall feeling of quality.

The back of the tablet has a textured surface which aids grip, but even this is laser etched, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10: Screen

OK, this is the big one – the screen isn't great. It's perfectly useable, but beside the latest and best HD screens this comes up short. Lenovo claims it's a 'high definition' 1280 x 800 display, but it's second to both the Asus Transformer Pad, and Nexus 10 at 2560 x 1600 resolution.

At the base of the screen you have the classic Android trio of soft buttons, which are somehow comforting, and the bezel isn't too broad to dispel the premium feel.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10: Performance

Performance is swift enough to satisfy most, with the almost-stock Android 4.2.2 cutting along at a good rip. Flipping between large images is fluid, and enabling amusing app animation tricks causes no discernible slowdown. What it's like with a boatload of new apps is another question we'll be answering in the full review.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10: Battery

Lenovo has gone all out with the battery. A claimed 18 hours of use destroys any other tablet out now, and it'll be getting a serious testing over the next few weeks. Of course, that bulge is the reason for this ability, being loaded with netbook-class batteries to achieve this feat. Is the extra bulk a worthwhile tradeoff? That'll be the question that this product lives or dies by, but it looks like it works at an initial glance.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10: Verdict

On build quality and price alone this is a winner, and Lenovo's modal marketing line essentially adds up. The hardware is pleasant in the hand, and the stock Android does what it says on the tin. If the battery lasts the course then the only things holding this back are that polarising design and the screen quality.

We rather like the stand and the general cut of this tab's jib – it's different, and wears it well. It's definitely one to look at if you're in the market for an Android tablet in the run-up to Xmas, and we'll have not only a full review here to help you decide, but a full-blown tablet group test in the magazine as well.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet price: £249 (10-inch), £199 (8-inch)

Lenovo Yoga Tablet release date: Out now