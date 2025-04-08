A new iPad rival could arrive in the coming weeks
And it could offer some impressive specs too
Quick summary
A OnePlus tablet has appeared on an Indian certification site, suggesting it's nearing launch.
Expected to be called the OnePlus Pad 3 or the OnePlus Pad Pro 2, the tablet was detailed on BIS and is thought to be a rebadged Oppo Pad 4 Pro.
Apple announced its latest iPad models back at the beginning of March in the form of the iPad Air (M3) and the standard iPad (A16), but that isn't going to stop competition biting at their heels. Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 FE that succeeds the Galaxy Tab S9+ FE, and now there's a rumour of OnePlus also getting in on the tablet action.
A OnePlus tablet with the model number OPD2415 has recently received BIS certification – a necessity before a launch is possible in India. The certification was spotted by 91 Mobiles and it is thought it could be the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro or the OnePlus Pad 3, with the market name not currently clear.
What specs might the new OnePlus tablet have?
Not a great deal of detail was revealed by the BIS certification, though it is thought the OnePlus tablet listed could be a rebadged version of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro set to debut on 10 April. The OnePlus Pad 2 was a rebadged version of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro after all, and that arrived in July 2024 so a successor is due.
If it is a rebadged Oppo Pad 4 Pro, it is expected that the OnePlus Pad Pro 2 or OnePlus Pad 3 will feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite under its hood, along with potentially 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is also expected to have a 13.2-inch display with 900 nits brightness and a 3.4K resolution, while a 12,140mAh battery could run it with support for 80W fast charging.
The Oppo Pad Pro 4 also has a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, so it is expected the OnePlus version could offer the same.
For now, nothing is confirmed, but if the OnePlus tablet has been certified on BIS, then it might not be too long before it launches, at least in India.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
