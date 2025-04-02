The Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be Samsung's best-value tablet yet

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, refreshing its lineup of the best tablets with a pair of new options that might just be priced at a level that really attracts customers – which is to say, they're not scarily expensive. The tablets continue Samsung's long-standing trend of offering stripped-back FE versions of its hardware that often look like terrific deals.

This time around, you'll choose between either a 10.9-inch LCD display on the standard S10 FE, or a 13.1-inch option on the large S10 FE+ – mirroring the sort of choice people have when choosing between iPad sizes, for instance. 11-inch and 13-inch are the de facto default tablet sizes now, so you'll have options.

Either one will be 90Hz and have the same Exynos 1580​ processor powering things, although the larger tablet does benefit from a substantially bigger battery, unsurprisingly.

They'll also both come with an S Pen in the box, letting you use them in more inventive and creative ways – with a magnetic grip on the rear of the tablet for when you're not using the stylus. Plus, both will have identical camera setups – a 13MP rear camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide selfie option.

Of course, this being 2025, they're also both packed with Samsung's many AI features, including circle to search, object eraser and a bunch of productivity options for those who enjoy diving into new features.

The tablets should be available today, and that all-important pricing sees the standard Tab S10 FE come in at £499, while the bigger S10 FE+ is £649 – although in both cases you'll be able to pay for more internal storage, and the addition of 5G connectivity if you need it.

That means that while they're a lot cheaper than Samsung's most bleeding-edge tablets, it's still a stretch to call these anything like budget options, and they're in direct competition with the iPad Air, which Apple only recently refreshed (although they're slightly cheaper).

