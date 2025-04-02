The Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be Samsung's best-value tablet yet
A great new semi-premium entrypoint
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, refreshing its lineup of the best tablets with a pair of new options that might just be priced at a level that really attracts customers – which is to say, they're not scarily expensive. The tablets continue Samsung's long-standing trend of offering stripped-back FE versions of its hardware that often look like terrific deals.
This time around, you'll choose between either a 10.9-inch LCD display on the standard S10 FE, or a 13.1-inch option on the large S10 FE+ – mirroring the sort of choice people have when choosing between iPad sizes, for instance. 11-inch and 13-inch are the de facto default tablet sizes now, so you'll have options.
Either one will be 90Hz and have the same Exynos 1580 processor powering things, although the larger tablet does benefit from a substantially bigger battery, unsurprisingly.
They'll also both come with an S Pen in the box, letting you use them in more inventive and creative ways – with a magnetic grip on the rear of the tablet for when you're not using the stylus. Plus, both will have identical camera setups – a 13MP rear camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide selfie option.
Of course, this being 2025, they're also both packed with Samsung's many AI features, including circle to search, object eraser and a bunch of productivity options for those who enjoy diving into new features.
The tablets should be available today, and that all-important pricing sees the standard Tab S10 FE come in at £499, while the bigger S10 FE+ is £649 – although in both cases you'll be able to pay for more internal storage, and the addition of 5G connectivity if you need it.
That means that while they're a lot cheaper than Samsung's most bleeding-edge tablets, it's still a stretch to call these anything like budget options, and they're in direct competition with the iPad Air, which Apple only recently refreshed (although they're slightly cheaper).
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
