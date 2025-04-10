A folding iPad could be here sooner than we thought

Quick Summary An iPad Fold could arrive as soon as next year. That's according to a notable source in the tech industry.

It looks set to be an eventful 18 months for Apple fans. After years of fairly incremental upgrades to the iPhone range, there is said to be a wide array of changes all coming at once.

The iPhone 17 line-up could be one of the most varied in history, complete with an all-new slim phone – the iPhone 17 Air. Then, next year, rumours suggest we'll see the first ever foldable phone from the brand.

According to a new report, it's not just phones which Apple want to slice in half and slap a hinge on. We'd heard talk of a folding iPad previously, and now that seems to be in the near future once more.

The note comes from analyst, Jeff Pu, who is widely regarded as a top voice in the tech community. His analyst note was seen by 9to5Mac, who published the report. That suggests that both an iPhone Fold and a whopping 18.8-inch folding iPad would begin production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

(Image credit: Future)

That would be a bold step for the brand. For fans of foldable phones, Apple has been a notorious missing entity, as other manufacturers press ahead with their new innovations.

If the rumours prove true and Apple is set to unveil both a folding phone and a folding tablet, it would be a real moment. Folding tablets are far less commonplace in the consumer tech industry, making it a real point of differentiation for the brand.

With a Q4 2026 launch date slated, there's still a long time to go before these products are expected. It's worth mentioning that because the tech industry moves incredibly quickly. What is seen as gospel today could be lining the bins next week, as new developments change the course of product cycles incredibly quickly.

We'll just have to keep a close eye on the developments between now and then, but it's certainly shaping up to be an interesting time for the brand.