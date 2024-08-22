Foldable iPad specs leak – but don't expect it anytime soon

Quick Summary The rumoured folding iPad is reportedly delayed for an added two years. It's also said to be a folding MacBook.

If you're a fan of technology, it's hard not to appreciate the work of Apple. Whether you'd consider yourself a fan or not, their product range has pushed the envelope, with icons like the MacBook and the iPhone retaining widespread popularity.

One area where the brand has fallen behind, though, is in the world of foldable phones. Rarely one to ride the wave in its infancy, Apple has stayed out of the market altogether, despite repeated calls from enthusiasts.

Still, that's said to be coming to an end. Never one to do things by halves, the brand are reportedly looking to create a foldable version of just about everything they offer – including the iPad.

However, that project looks like it has suffered some delays now. That's according to Ming-Chi Kuo – a respected tech industry analyst, who generally has great insights about Apple supply chains.

Kuo confirms a few different spec points. First up, the final display size is confirmed at 18.8-inches. That was previously expected to be a dual offering, with a larger 20.25-inch model also on offer. However, the larger model has been scrapped, making this a one-size-fits-all device.

Kuo also notes that the project has been delayed – and pretty severely, to boot. While the original mass production was scheduled for the first half of 2026, that is said to now be late 2027, or even 2028. That will come as a disappointment to users who are waiting patiently for the brand to enter the innovative new space.

The report goes on to suggest that there is a little bit of a mismatch between some of the reported names. While many have been discussing the possibility of a foldable iPad, Kuo instead suggests that the device will be called a foldable MacBook.

That seems unusual to me. Quite aside from the fact that regular MacBooks fold anyhow, I can't quite work out how such a device would work. If they retain a keyboard element, would that also fold in half? Or, if they opt to make it all screen... well, isn't that really just an iPad? I guess I've got a long while to mull those questions over...