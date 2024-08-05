Apple’s folding iPad now expected to arrive in 2026

Quick Summary
Despite rumours of a 2025 launch, Apple's first foldable – an iPad – is expected to launch in early 2026. Apple is reportedly experiencing display issues with the device.
There's been tons of speculation about Apple's folding iPad, and many rumours have suggested we'll see it next year – although as we reported back in February, a launch in 2026 rather than 2025 seemed more likely. And now a new report suggests that the 2026 prediction was correct.
The new report comes from analyst Jeff Pu, via MacRumors. In a note to investors, Pu says there have been some "pushouts" around the 20-inch folding iPad. That's trade-speak for when a company decides to move back its planned launch date for a product.
Pu had previously predicted that Apple's folding devices would go in to mass production in 2025 and 2026, with the iPad arriving first and the folding iPhone coming later in 2026. He still predicts that the iPad will go into mass production in 2025, but late in the year for an early 2026 launch.
Apple's foldable iPad: what's holding the folding?
According to Pu, the folding iPad is encountering some of the same problems that plague all folding phone and tablet designs: "display durability issues".
Folding devices are much harder to design than traditional phones and tablets that don't have any moving parts. Folding screens are exposed to unique stresses and strains that can cause all kinds of problems, and while Pu doesn't share any details of the specific issues that Apple is encountering they're likely to be similar to the problems we saw in the first generation foldables from Samsung and Google.
One particular issue with folding devices is delamination, which is when the layers of the display start to separate as a result of all that folding and unfolding. Some phones have also encountered issues with dust getting underneath the protective layer at the crease between the two halves of the display. And others have encountered problems with the hinge mechanisms.
It's worth noting that even these revised launch date predictions are informed speculation: just because Apple may be planning late-2025 production doesn't mean it'll definitely happen. Rumours of folding iPhones and iPads have been circulating since 2017.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review: superb use of AI in a great smartwatch
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 might look the same, but it has plenty of upgrades under its hood, including some AI super powers
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Mattress protector vs mattress topper: what's the difference and which one do I need?
Follow T3's easy guide to understand the difference between mattress protectors and mattress toppers
By Tom May Published
-
The new iPhone SE is shaping up to be a killer mid-ranger thanks to this display leak
And some other reported upgrades
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone 17 slated for one massive camera upgrade which photographers will love
The question is, will it be too technical for non-photographers?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Vision Pro just got a load of new reasons to justify that cost
Some of the extra content coming sounds incredible
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple's iPad is now at a record-low price this Amazon Prime Day
If you've been waiting to pick up an Apple iPad, now might be the time to buy
By David Nield Published
-
Surprise new Apple HomePod mini arrives, and you can order it today
Apple has announced a new Apple HomePod mini
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Diver gets his Apple Watch back a year after losing it in the ocean – thanks to Find My
When technology works, it really works
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Forget Amazon Prime Day – MacBook Air now at lowest-ever price at Walmart
Apple silicon computing for less
By David Nield Published
-
iPhone 16 Pro could finally add something Android users have been enjoying for years
This is one rumour we can definitely get on board with
By Britta O'Boyle Published