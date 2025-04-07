Amazon Kindle gets a free feature upgrade borrowed from TV
And it's a great one if you're into book series
Quick summary
Amazon has announced a new Kindle feature that is perfect for those who love a book series.
Called Recaps, it will give you a short summary of a previous book in the series to refresh your memory before you dive into the next one.
If you've ever been hooked on a TV series, only to get to the end of the available season and learn you have to wait another year for the next, then you'll likely be someone who appreciates a recap. They are handy even for those TV series that have a new episode drop weekly and you have to remember what happened, let alone those where you are waiting months.
While fairly common for TV however, recaps aren't something you see on books necessarily. Well, at least they weren't until now.
Amazon has announced a new Recaps feature for Kindle ebooks, allowing you to refresh your memory on thousands of best-selling series available on the platform.
The feature will offer a quick refresher on storylines and character arcs within a series, so that before you dive into reading the next book, you can enjoy a short recap for those you have previously either purchased or borrowed.
How to get the Recaps feature on Kindle
There are a couple of things you should know about the Recaps feature before you get too excited. Firstly, it's only available in the US at the moment, so if you've downloaded the latest Kindle software and you're not seeing it, that might explain why.
Secondly, the Recaps feature does warn you that it contains spoilers. If you plan on re-reading an entire book before you start the next in a series, you may want to avoid the Recap feature entirely.
But, if you are in the US and want to check out Recaps, make sure your Kindle is running the latest software. It might take a couple of weeks for the over-the-air update to appear, so exercise some patience if you don't see it immediately.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
After you are on the latest software, look for the "View Recaps" button in the series page in your Kindle library. You can also find "View Recaps" within the series grouping three-dot menu if the feature is available for that run of books.
The Recaps feature is available now on all Kindle devices in the US and Amazon has said it will soon be available on the Kindle app for iOS, too.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This smart portable blender will adjust its whizzing speed based on your ingredients
Now this is what you call next-level blending
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung's Galaxy A56 is both a hit and a miss – here's why
Samsung's 2025 A56 costs less than a flagship and packs some great features, but at its launch price it's a tough sell
By Basil Kronfli Published
-
Amazon gives all Prime members a free Xbox game – here's how to claim yours
As well as 23 free games for PC and Steam Deck
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Kindle Kids review: for budding bookworms
Is Amazon's Kindle Kids actually the best option for youngsters?
By Britta O'Boyle Last updated
-
Amazon Prime members get a huge free game bundle, but you need to be quick
20 new games are available to all Amazon Prime subscribers in March
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Alexa+ official – the all-new, smarter version of Alexa you'll be using soon
Alexa+ is AI-powered and coming to an Amazon device near you soon
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV review: a huge step up in performance
Amazon's second-gen Fire TV and first Mini-LED TV is a great option
By Steve May Published
-
Amazon just gave some Kindle Scribe owners a great free upgrade
The new device's AI features are coming to UK users
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets a free update, but you might not like what it does
This update to the Fire TV Stick could make you scratch your head
By Chris Hall Published
-
What Amazon Prime members have lost over the years – from shipping pricing to adverts and more
If you feel like your membership has changed, it has
By Max Freeman-Mills Published