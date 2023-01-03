You can have the Samsung Galaxy S23 in any colour you like, except for white

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 launch is imminent, and you know what that means: more last-minute leaks. We already know what's going to be inside Samsung's best Android phones for 2023, and now we know what's happening on the outside too.

We previously reported the signature colours for the Galaxy S23 models that you'll see in most of the phones' marketing, but now the rest of the colours have been revealed by tipster Ahmed Qwaider, as reported by SamMobile (opens in new tab).

What colours will the Samsung Galaxy S23 come in?

According to Qwaider, there won't be a white version of the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus or S23 Ultra. Instead, the S23 and S23+ will come in cream, green, lavender and Phantom Black. Qwaider posted renders of the colours to Twitter (opens in new tab) that makes the phones look very subdued; I hope they're a bit more fun-looking in the actual phones.

As expected, each version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature separate rings for each of its cameras instead of an iPhone 14 Pro-style camera bump. The S23 Ultra will be less curvy than the other models, with sharper corners, and all of the models will have flatter displays than before with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect them.

We expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy S23 range in early February, but it may well make an early appearance this month to steal some of the attention from rivals launching new phones at CES.