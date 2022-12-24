The Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks even more appealing in this colour

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung's best phones for 2023 don't have many secrets left: we've had so many leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra that we know pretty much everything about them. But there are still fascinating bits of information coming out of the Samsung camp, and the latest one is about the signature colours of the three phones in the range: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

When the Galaxy S23 range launches, most likely in February 2023, the signature colours will be fun ones: green for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and pink for the Samsung Galaxy S23+. Those aren't the only colours you'll be able to get, but they're the ones that will dominate the marketing. If the green is a lighter hue – like a lighter kind of OnePlus Glacial Green rather than the drab olive green we've seen in other phones – I've got a new favourite colour.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S23

The design of the Galaxy S23 range is going to be very similar to that of the Galaxy S22, and that's no bad thing: Samsung has a winning formula, and it's sticking with it. We're expecting better Gorilla Glass in the new phones, though, which is always a welcome improvement.

Other expected improvements include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, possibly in an optimised version for the S23 Ultra; 120Hz Super AMOLED displays; an improved finger print reader and possibly similar satellite SOS connectivity to the iPhone 14.

It's already very clear that these are going to be some of the best Android phones of 2023 and beyond. And with the new colour choices, they might be some of the best-looking ones too. I'm looking forward to seeing them in the metal in early 2023.