Samsung Galaxy S23 range could be here sooner than we thought

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is one of the most anticipated Android phones of 2023. Samsung's flagship range looks set to feature the same three models we saw this year, with a vanilla model, a larger but otherwise similar Plus variant, and the top-of-the-line Ultra model.

Earlier this week, we reported on the Samsung Galaxy S23 release date being delayed. That report suggested that internal disputes over the pricing of the handsets was set to hold up their release for another week or two beyond the mid-February date that had been rumoured.

But now, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S23 range will be unveiled on the 1st of February. That's according to renowned Samsung, Android and other tech leaker, Ice Universe (opens in new tab). The not-so-cryptic tweet simply read "February 1" followed by "Galaxy Unpacked".

That's the name given to the event where Samsung unveils its new handsets, and seems to fall slightly earlier than previous generations – the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were all unveiled towards the end of February, for example.

It's great news for fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the Samsung Galaxy range. We've already seen a host of Samsung Galaxy S23 spec leaks, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus spec leaks and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spec leaks from respected sources.

In general, the outlook is slightly underwhelming, with great swathes of the spec sheet looking unchanged from previous generations. However, we've learned not to judge a book by its cover. Earlier this year, the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro was marred in advance by claims that there was no real spec upgrade on offer.

There may well have been some truth in that, but the small upgrades made a massive difference, and allowed for a host of software upgrades which massively improved the device overall. Hopefully, the new Galaxy range will follow suit. We've already seen images taken by the monstrous 200MP camera on the S23 Ultra, and that plus the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip should allow for a really capable handset.

With the date now set, you wont have to wait much longer.