Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suddenly looks like a rapid Android phone upgrade

We've had months of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks, so we've already got a pretty good picture of what's shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2023. And now an official filing has confirmed many of the rumoured specifications.

The filing, spotted by MyFixGuide and confirmed by Android Authority (opens in new tab), is with the Chinese regulatory body TENAA. It details a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the model number SM-S9180 and lists several key specifications including the Samsung Galaxy S23 battery, display, RAM and storage.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications: what we know from the official filing

The TENAA filing conforms an octa-core processor with 3.36GHz clock speeds (2.8GHz and 2GHz for the medium and small cores respectively), which fits the rumours of a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It's backed with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and there will be a choice of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage. That 256GB option is twice the storage of the entry level Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The display is a 6.8 inch OLED with 3,088 x 1,440 resolution, and the battery is likely to be rated 5,000mAh. The camera assembly has a 10x optical zoom, but the rest of the filing may be using placeholder data for the cameras, something we've seen in previous regulatory filings. The filing here describes a system of 108+12+12+2MP, but multiple leaks have said the main camera will be 200MP along with 2x 10MP zoom cameras and a 12MP ultrawide camera. As yet we don't know whether the rumours are right or if the TENAA filing is the true camera spec.

We won't have long to wait, though. We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date to be in early February 2023, and that's just weeks away.