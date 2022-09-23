New Xbox Series X model leaked in Logitech ad

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Microsoft is potentially set to announce a new Xbox Series X model in a white variation of the next-gen console.

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), word of a new Xbox began to spread from a Logitech advertisement for its Astro A30 Wireless gaming headset displaying the new white variant console in the backdrop. Is this a mistake? Did the advert go live early? Or is this just a one-off design specifically for the ad? Many questions remain.

Since the Xbox Series X launched in November 2020, the only version that has been available to purchase (outside of special editions) is in black. It also follows the trend of white variants leaking ahead of their official reveals. For instance, in July 2020 the white Xbox Series X controller leaked before the Xbox Series S was announced, while in June 2016 the Xbox One S (a white slimmer console) leaked ahead of its official reveal. The same can be said for the white variation of the original Xbox One in August 2014.

T3 has reached out to Microsoft for comment. Check out the Logitech ad below:

Microsoft and Logitech have partnered on multiple projects as of late – most recently, announcing the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld (opens in new tab), a new games device that is powered by Android with access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's set to launch at £349.99 ($299.99 for anyone that pre-orders) in North America on October 17th, 2022

An Xbox Series X can be picked up at the price of $499.99 / £449.99 / A$749, while an Xbox Series S is available at $299 / £249.99 / A$499. With the PS5 set to receive a price hike any day now, an Xbox might be worth considering.

Ironically, a new PS5 model that is set to introduce a detachable disc drive is apparently in the works as well. In the meantime, it was recently revealed that one of the best PS5 games is coming to Xbox after a year of exclusivity, so the console rivalry is clearly hotting up once again.