New PS5 model spotted in the wild

A new PlayStation 5 model is seemingly rolling out from Sony that looks to make the console lighter than the original launch console.

As spotted by Press Start (opens in new tab), the new CFI-1202A model (disc console) and CFI-1202B (digital console) have been making their way to store shelves in Australia. The PS5 disc console was noted as being 600 grams less than the original's weight at 3.9kg, while the digital was found to be 500 grams less at 3.4kg.

This is the second time the PS5 has been revised since it launched in November 2020, dropping in weight due to what is thought to be different internal parts. It also means that the new PS5 disc console is now as heavy as what a PS5 digital console was at the time of its first release. No timeframe has been noted from Sony as to when these models could arrive in the US, Europe and otherwise.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

Last week, Sony confirmed that the PS5 would increase in price in most major territories outside of the US. The new standard RRP for a disc console is priced at $499.99 / £479.99 / AU$799.95 while a digital console now costs $399.99 / £389.99 / AU$649.95. It's unclear when this will come into effect.

"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan at the time.

"Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States."

(Image credit: Press Start)

Earlier this year, Sony registered a new PS5 model in Japan so there's a good chance this is the one with it noted as receiving a "hardware redesign".

Looking to get a console before the price hike takes effect. Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details.