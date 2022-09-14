One of the best PS5 games is seemingly coming to Xbox

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A pre-order advertisement for Deathloop has been spotted on the Xbox store suggesting a release on the console is imminent.

As spotted via Reddit (opens in new tab), Deathloop first launched on PC and PS5 in September 2021, however, it's now believed that the game's one-year exclusivity deal with Sony has expired altogether. The ad appears to have gone live early on the Xbox store with no pre-order available to access once clicked on.

Deathloop has players controlling an assassin named Colt who is trapped in a time loop and must kill eight fellow assassins to break the cycle. Every time he dies, the say resets anew, which is made even more difficult by the mysterious Julianna hunting down Colt at every turn. Developed by Arkane Lyon, it won multiple accolades at The Game Awards 2021, including Best Art Direction and Best Game Direction, and earned a score of 88 on Metacritic (opens in new tab).

An image of the Xbox ad for Deathloop has begun to spread across social media as below:

Deathloop landed within the first 12 months of the PS5's lifecycle and was a big exclusive for the platform. It also came at a time when publisher Bethesda Softworks was in the process of being acquired by Microsoft. Regardless, it's great that more people will be able to play this gem, if this Xbox ad proves true.

No release date or announcement has been made at the time of writing. It's also unclear whether Deathloop will be available on just Xbox Series X / S or whether it will launch on Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully, we won't have long to wait.

Deathloop is currently available to play across PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows. It made T3's Game of the Year list for 2021, so we do recommend checking it out on whatever platform you play on.