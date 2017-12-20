World’s steepest funicular railway opens in Switzerland (but those with vertigo should probably give it a miss)

After 14 years in the making Switzerland has just opened the World’s steepest funicular railway, running between the city of Schywz to the mountain village of Stoos.

The futuristic-looking Stoos Bahn tram is considered as a modern-day design triumph, travelling an impressive 1,300 meters above sea level in central Switzerland.

The cylindrical carriages rotate so the floor is always level, adjusting to changes in gradient and allowing passengers to remain vertical, even as the tram climbs towards the Alpine plateau at inclines of 110%.

Each carriage can carry up to 34 people, and will travel at speeds of 10m a second. The journey takes just four minutes.

During that four minutes you'll be treated to amazing views as your climb.

Previously, the world record was held by the Gelmerbahn at Bern (with a gradient of 106%), while it’s nearest rival in England is the East Hill Cliff Railway, with a measly gradient of 78%.

“After 14 years of planning and building, everyone is very proud of this train,” said railway spokesperson Ivan Steiner.

The Stoos Bahn opened to the public on Sunday 17 December, 2017.

Check out the video below:

Liked this?