World Sleep Day deals: The best offers from the world's leading brands

It's World Sleep Day! And to celebrate, all the major mattress companies are offering major discounts on their mattresses today and over the weekend. So whether or not you're actively celebrating this event (ahem), there's no arguing that if you're in need of a mattress – or even if you've been vaguely considering it, and might want to make a purchase sometime in the nest six months or so – now's a great time to take the plunge.

These World Sleep Day deals see many of the entries from our best mattress roundup knocked down to an absolute bargain price. We all know that mattresses are a big investment, but also an important one – you it's an amazing opportunity to get a really good quality mattress for much less than you'd usually pay. Here are the best World Sleep Day offers in the UK.

UK World Sleep Day deals

Brook and Wilde: 40% off with the code T340

Brook and Wilde's luxury mattresses come in soft, medium or firm varieties, so you can pick the right one for you and your sleeping style. Right now, you can save a huge 40% with our exclusive code: T340.

Deal ends: unknown

Simba: Up to 33% off sleep bundles

Simba has launched a dedicated World Sleep Day Sale, which sees a third off sleep bundles. So you could get a whole new bed set up for a bargain price. Bundles include things like Simba's height adjustable pillows, duvets and mattress protectors – pick the right bundle to suit your needs.

Eve: Up to 30% off for World Sleep Day

Eve is offering up to 30% off a range of its products right now. Included in the offer is the Original mattress, which we ranked as one of the best mattresses right now. A UK double is now £454 instead of the usual £649.

Nectar: Get £250 off + two free pillows at Nectar Sleep

This top deal gives you an impressive £250 discount on your climate-neutral Nectar mattress when you shop directly at Nectar Sleep UK. You'll also get two free Nectar pillows thrown in for good measure, worth £70. Bargain.

Deal ends: March 31 (midnight)

Otty: Up to £200 off the Hybrid mattress at Otty

The medium-firm OTTY Hybrid is one of the best mattresses you can buy right now. We found it extremely supportive, super comfortable and cheaper than much of the competition, making it exceptional value this World Sleep Day. Deal ends: 31 March 2020 (midnight)

Otty: Up to £200 off Otty Flex memory foam mattresses

This luxury memory foam mattress is the newest addition to the OTTY collection. It comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, and prices start from just over £202.49 for a single.

Up to £250 off mattresses at Leesa

Leesa's award-winning mattress range includes a multilayered memory foam mattress and a hybrid version with springs. Right now, you can get up to a huge £250 off – hurry though, this World Sleep Day offer ends soon!

Offer ends: 16 March



Dormeo: 50% off hundreds of mattresses

Dormeo is dropping many of its mattresses to half price for World Sleep Day. Offer includes memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses as well as mattress toppers. And there's also 20% off Evercomfy bedding.

US World Sleep Day deals

Nectar World Sleep Day offer: Free mattress protector, sheets, or weighted blanket | Nectar

Nectar shoppers can get a free gift with their mattress purchase right now. Pick up a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress and choose between a free mattress protector ($99), sheet set ($150) or weighted blanket ($159).

