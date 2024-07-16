Woah! Google Pixel 8 Pro drops to lowest ever price in Amazon Prime Day sale

With the Amazon Prime Day sale now in full swing, there are a host of top deals ready and waiting for you. This is the perfect time to shop, too, with a wide range of categories seeing brilliant price cuts.

For tech lovers, this is the perfect time. Whether you're after some shiny new Sony camera gear, or a new Android phone, there are great deals across the board.

For the latter category, this might be the deal of the day. The fantastic Google Pixel 8 Pro has just crashed to its lowest price ever – now just £616.55 at Amazon!

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999, now £616.55 at Amazon

Save over £380 on the killer Google Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon. This is one of the best Android phones on the market, with a great camera, a powerful processor and software updates for years to come.

We're massive fans of the Google Pixel range here at T3. Having grown over the last decade, the range is now one of the top picks on the market, offering an in-house software and hardware experience which can only be rivalled by Apple and the iPhone.

Here, you'll find the Super Actua display on the front, offering fantastic detail. The 6.7-inch panel also packs in an adaptive refresh rate which goes from 1Hz up to 120Hz, for better performance and efficiency.

Pixel handsets are always good for battery, too. 'Over 24 hours' is the party line, though I think many would see that as an understatement. Expect 36-48 hours unless you're never off the device.

Oh, and if you need even longer than that? Well, the Extreme Battery Saver ensures you'll get up to 72 hours from a single charge. That's perfect for those looking to stay active and away from the wall socket at all costs.

We've always been a fan of this handset. In fact, really the only sticking point was the cost, with it coming to market more expensive than previous generations. Fortunately, that has now been removed leaving a truly fantastic deal in its wake.