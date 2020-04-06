Where to buy plants online from roses to trees, plus potato grow bags

Now is a great time to buy plants online. For while the world may be a little topsy turvy right now, but one thing cannot be changed: Easter weekend is four days off with very little to do. The same as every year, then. We've got a round-up of the best plant sellers online, with everything from shrubs to cyclamen.
• Shop plant bundles at B&Q – they've got everything from root wrap roses to fruit trees in pots and herbaceous perennials
• Shop for roses at Homebase – most plants at Homebase are not currently available but, for some reason, roses are. Homebase also has 20% off garden furniture right now
More Easter weekend garden inspiration
More great places to buy plants online
- Thompson Morgan – a huge range available. 'Refer a friend and get 20% off'
- Crocus– 20% off peonies!
- Suttons – as used by the Queen, no less. 'Fast track' delivery of key seeds!
- Dobies – humungous selection for home delivery
- Amazon – yes, Amazon does sell plants. Thompson Morgan retails through it, too
- Blooming Direct – 'Up to 14 days for delivery', so maybe more one for the May Day bank holiday
- Please note that Waitrose Garden and the Royal Horticultural Society have been so inundated with orders that they have had to 'pause' operations
Potato grow bag deals
Potato grow bags: £2.99 (was £6.99) with every potato order | Thompson Morgan
Thompson Morgan is currently delivering as normal. It claims you get a 186% increase in yield if you use the company’s durable black/grey potato grow bags. Right now, you’ll can save £4 - that’s almost 60% - on potato grow bags when you buy your seed potatoes from Thompson Morgan. Charlotte and Maris Piper potatoes start from £4.99/kg, but there are 35 different varieties to choose between.View Deal
Potato growing kits: from just £9.99 | Suttons
This bargain patio potato growing kit is less than £10 at Suttons right now. You’ll get nine potato tubers (three of each variety: Charlotte, Maris Piper and Vivaldi ) plus three tough woven polythene planters measuring 45cm high x 35cm wide, and delivery is promised within 6-10 days. There’s a 14% discount on the larger 18 seed potato kit too.View Deal
Carbon Gold grochar all purpose compost 20L: £11.99| Crocus
Peat-free compost is the best choice for the environment. This all purpose compost is designed for use on vegetables, fruit and flowers, plus it’s organic, peat-free and Soil Association approved. (Alternatively, browse other quality composts at Crocus.)View Deal
Seed potatoes: £4/kg on some potato varieties | Dobies
Seed potatoes are running out at Dobies - you can’t currently buy smaller 1kg packs of Charlotte or Maris Piper seed potatoes, although there are 5kg options with a 33% discount - but there are still many varieties on sale. And at £4 per pack, they’re great value.View Deal
Seed potatoes: from £2.49 | Crocus
Crocus has run out of potato grow bags, but you can still buy a wide variety of seed potatoes at the online store. A five-tuber taster bag starts from just £2.49 - which is perfect if you’re just dipping your toe into space-saving gardening. View Deal